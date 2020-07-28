Pokimane fans call YouTuber 'sexist' & 'incel' for criticizing her

Pokimane is one of the most talked-about streamers presently. Her fans are often called ‘simps’, which is a slang term for men who are overtly affectionate towards women. In the past, she has often talked about this issue.

Regardless, there have been other issues as well. Pokimane has lost her calm on live stream multiple times in the past. She has even been at the end of some derogatory terms, such as ‘thicc’. Regardless, her fan base is loyal and devoted, something that hasn’t been affected over the recent past.

Recently, YouTuber Diesel Patches posted a video titled "Why I don't like Pokimane", and her fans were quick to react.

Watch: YouTuber criticizes Pokimane

Of course, in the past, Pokimane has been accused of being a lousy receiver of criticism. Back in May, YouTuber Keemstar accused her of lying about having a boyfriend to continue getting fan donations. And now, in the video, Diesel Patches spoke in detail about the various reasons he personally dislikes Pokimane.

He called Pokimane quite a few names (like “poopyhead”). Diesel Patches started the first section of the video by talking about the low quality of content that she produces, in his opinion. He then spoke about other content creators who put in a lot of effort on their content, and haven’t been as successful as her just because they aren’t ‘cute’ enough.

He further said that there are two reasons why a person would want to watch a content creator. Either he/she is a skilled gamer, which Pokimane is not, or is funny, which again, Pokimane isn’t, according to Diesel Patches.

He went on to say that the only entertainment he can get from a Pokimane video is in the comments section. He also talked about her past controversies, and how in the past, Pokimane had encouraged her fans to post negative feedback on ItsAGundam’s video, which mocking her fan base.

Towards the end of the video, the Youtuber talked about Pokimane’s overall behaviour, and mentioned some recent tweets that she had posted, explaining why ‘men have it easier’ in the online streaming industry. He further stated that Pokimane doesn’t have a ‘personality’, and is only ‘eye candy’ for people.

You can watch the entire video below:

How did Pokimane’s fans react?

As you can imagine, her fans did not take to the video too well. On the 27th of July, Diesel Patches posted another video in which we can see some of the comments that her fans posted about the original video.

As you can see in the reactions below, they weren’t too pleased.

Of course, others were quick to speak up for Diesel Patches.

You can watch the second video, titled “Requiem for a Simp“, below: