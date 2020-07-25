Over the past decade, the ever-increasing popularity of video games has translated into a horde of top gamers choosing to stream their gameplay online. Various platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and the now discontinued 'Mixer' allowed streamers to garner millions of viewers.

Quite a few of them are now full-time streamers who've grown popular in the gaming community. Regardless, like in every other profession, streamers also end up making huge mistakes. In this article, we look at five streamers who have said the N-word in the past.

Sweet Anita

Sweet Anita is a Twitch streamer with over 934 thousand followers on the platform. She streams a variety of games including Overwatch and Apex Legends, but primarily spends most of her time responding and chatting with fans.

The streamer suffers from Tourette’s syndrome, a nervous system problem which causes people to make sudden movements and sounds, called ‘tics’. She often warns her viewers that she will say the most inappropriate of things, and has no control over it.

She has been caught muttering the N-word multiple times. Of course, it is not her fault at all, and we are glad to see her following her passion regardless of the syndrome.

You can watch the incident below:

Tfue

Most fans will remember the temporary ban that Tfue got back in September 2019. He ended up using the N-word during a MineCraft stream. In the past, Tfue has had his fair share of controversies, he was temporarily banned in 2018 due to unknown reasons.

Credit: theverge.com

Further, he was caught in a series of lawsuits that involved the Faze clan. Regardless, both the bans were temporary. The second ban was overturned when it was found that the word was not used in a racial sense. You can watch the incident below:

Lol tfue just said the n word pic.twitter.com/BYBQZ6PFJH — VIABLE braden (@bradvn) September 3, 2019

Ninja

Ninja is easily the most recognizable name in the Fortnite streaming industry. He is among the first few OG streamers, and has been streaming the game for almost three years now.

Ninja during an eSports tournament (Image Credit: Wired)

He has had various issues with the game in the past, and has often lost his calm while playing. Regardless, his temper and frustration has often led to mistakes, some that ended up with him using the N-word on stream.

Pokimane

Pokimane has also had her fair share of controversies in the past. Like Ninja, she too has been vocal about ‘leaving Fortnite’. However, her growth has been strong over recent years and she has a large audience full of devoted fans. Some might even say ‘too devoted’.

Credit: Pokimane / Twitch

She began streaming in 2012, although only rose to fame post 2017. Regardless, during her early years, she was caught using the N-word live on stream. You can watch the incident below:

Alinity

Alinity is a Twitch streamer with around 1.2 million followers on the platform. Of late, she has been streaming games such as Apex Legends, GTA V and Mario Kart 8. In the past, she has been caught using the N-word on one of her Twitch streams.

Credit: Alinity / Twitch

She was seen comparing using the N-word with the word ‘Bitch’, and explained that the word is almost used in a ‘good way’. She struggles to explain how exactly, and moves on after saying the same.

You can watch most of the aforementioned incidents in the video below: