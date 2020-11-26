"She is just lying right now": Pokimane criticized for laughing off manipulative claims made by Fedmyster in his statement

A day after former Offline TV member Federico "Fedmyster" Gaytan revealed incriminating text messages between him and Imane "Pokimane" Anys; the latter is now being criticized online for her flippant response to the allegations.

During her recent stream, Pokimane addressed the entire statement made by Fedmyster in detail, where her nonchalant behavior in addressing serious allegations was labeled "insensitive."

sorry td was tough, it’s hard for me to reply to v private things without making the situation messier + i was not in a good headspace.



ty to those that were understanding, lookin forward to moving on 👍🏼 — imane (@imane) November 26, 2020

In her response to the entire Fedmyster drama, she tweeted the above, where she summed it all up with a simple "looking forward to moving on."

Sensing a guilty complex, the online community was quick to call her out for trying to laugh off the tag of being a manipulator.

Joining them was Twitch streamer Destiny, who proceeded to call her out for failing to admit that she was also wrong.

"I like how she just laughs off all the shit she says": Destiny criticizes Pokimane's response to Fedmyster

In his recent revelatory and lengthy statement, Fedmyster went into detail about his rocky relationship with Pokimane and how the duo were more than just friends.

Claiming that she allegedly led him on via mixed signals, Fedmyster revealed that his relationship with Pokimane constituted a major strain upon his time as an Offline TV creator.

In addition to revealing details about their relationship, Fedmyster also claimed that it was actually Pokimane who wanted fellow Offline TV member Yvonne removed from the house.

According to his statement, during the entire fiasco, she ended up making him the scapegoat.

After his statement was leaked, he addressed the issue in another word file, where he stated that the two had come to an agreement regarding the fallout of their relationship.

Furthermore, despite stating that he stands by what he said in the document, it wasn't his intention to portray Pokimane in a bad light:

Image via Fedmyster

Image via Fedmyster

Keeping this in mind, Pokimane recently responded to the allegations, where she appeared to laugh it all off.

in this industry,



a girl fucks up:

what a fake bitch, such a worthless piece of shit, also go die in a hole.



a guy fucks up:

omg king don’t worry, everyone makes mistakes, we know you have a good heart and will be here for you forever 👑😔👏 — imane (@imane) July 20, 2020

At one particular juncture, she addressed one of her earlier tweets above, which seemed to throw shade at Fedmyster being removed from the Offline TV house:

"I don't know if this is like something I'm supposed to apologize for. I think I'll just admit, like yeah, I did this. Is this the nicest thing? No, but also, I was just so over it. "

She then addressed her relationship with Fedmyster, where she denied that the two were dating:

"Me and Fed had gotten really close although we obviously weren't dating, we're like talking, and we live together. We talked about this, and I think we all want to move the f**k on. "

Here is a clip relevant to #pokimane responding to @Fedmyster's document! pic.twitter.com/9lPCKdNYbK — Twitch News Guy (@DailyTwitchNews) November 26, 2020

In the clip above, she appeared to claim that it was regular 20-year old relationship bullshit:

"To me, in all honesty, all of this is really not all that important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t."

Later on in the video, she stated that Fedmyster's document is wrong on so many levels, as she brushes aside rumors of him sleeping in her room.

This prompted a response from Twitch streamer Destiny, who questioned:

"Wait, what was wrong about the document? It feels like she corroborated, like she basically laughed off all the parts she didn't want to go deep into and then like, what was wrong about it?"

"He was not sleeping in other people's rooms the way he was sleeping in Poki's room. That's just not true! I can't believe she's saying it. It's obvious from the messages.

In the clip above, Destiny stated that Pokimane is blatantly lying about her not wanting Yvonne to get fired from the Offline TV house:

"Oh my God, she is just lying right now! She needed better lies for this. These are bad lies! You just need to read the text messages. That is just not true!"

In light of Pokimane's recent response to Fedmyster's revelatory statement, the internet doesn't seem to be buying into her comments, as they criticized her flippant behavior in taking accountability:

Oh god I'm cringing for Pokimane right now. There's nothing she can do to get out of this. She fucked up BAD. She can't even come up with a good lie that debunks any of the screenshots, she's just laughing it off. This is the hardest stream I have ever watched. pic.twitter.com/SAfbMMyyV0 — Xanderhal (@XanderhalTV) November 25, 2020

I’m sorry but I really have no respect for Pokimane after these Fed message screenshots came in. She’s laughing it off for ruining a dudes career when the consent was obviously there. Fuck out of here. — 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖔 (@Dandilope) November 26, 2020

Also the way she dodged all the hard accusations and pretended like she didn't yo yo fed is not good look. Pokimane has pretty bad taking laughing it off and not even reading the text messages fully, labeling it as cringe. https://t.co/dZnvbvoGD0 — 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐢 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚 (@zenitsutomiokaa) November 26, 2020

i rather have someone make a mistake and try to better him self, then someone make a mistake and laughing it off and throwing it to the side, pokimane didn't handle this situation well she basically didn't handle it at all she just laughed everything off — Alias Aka Jesse (@29Jessebo) November 26, 2020

Really respect @Fedmyster for having the balls to tell the truth after it all. Your actions may not be excusable, but holy hell. The fact that someone can manipulate another person like that and still forge lies to thousands knowing he has proof against it.. #pokimane #exposed — lolKota (@KotaKannenberg) November 25, 2020

What he did was wrong but Pokimane is a manipulative person, it doesn’t excuse his behaviour but it shows how much she tries to be the victim of every situation. I don’t like her and I never have, all she does is make excuses. https://t.co/TOijgr5Fnv — 🍂 (@itscutesy) November 26, 2020

Pokimane? more like manipulate everyone mane



got em — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) November 26, 2020

While the internet seems to have come to a consensus that these recent allegations against Pokimane does not absolve Fedmyster of his behavior in the past, it is her recent response to the situation which has irked them.

As dissent continues to mount online, it appears that Pokimane's recent response video might have not exactly gone the way she intended it to.