"You have him to thank": Twitch streamer AriaSaki reveals how Disguised Toast saved her life 

In a recent heartwarming birthday post, Twitch streamer and former Offline TV member Angela "AriaSaki" Don recently opened up about how streamer Disguised Toast saved her life.
The 26-year-old streamer revealed that a month ago, she was in a dark place and contemplated "ending it all."
That was until Disguised Toast reached out to her and invited her back to Offline TV to heal.
Further stating that it was Disguised Toast who saved her, she went on to wish him Happy Birthday as fans showered her post with appreciation and support.
Disguised Toast receives appreciation from fans online
Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang is a popular streamer who is known as one of the best Among Us players in the world. Initially a Twitch streamer, he currently streams on Facebook Gaming.
From pulling off stunning "high IQ" moves to his sharing a wholesome dynamic with fellow streamers Pokimane, Sykkuno, Corpse Husband, and more, Disguised Toast has witnessed a massive rise in popularity of late.
His streams consistently rake in stellar viewership numbers as his fan base continues to expand. His popularity is such that back in 2017, popular talk show host Conan O'Brien had called his gaming name "the greatest name in gaming history."
Apart from his Among Us streams, he is also a central member of content creation house Offline TV. Here, he often creates content alongside fellow members Pokimane, Michael Reeves, Lilypichu, and Scarra.
He is often considered to be one of the most entertaining and wholesome streamers today. AriaSaki's recent heartfelt appreciation note only adds to this.
After her revelation, fans reacted by showing their appreciation for Disguised Toast online.
As fans continue to gush over Disguised Toast's wholesomeness, there seems to be no end in sight for his popularity.
Published 26 Nov 2020, 20:51 IST