Pokimane reacts to Mr Beast rewind 2020, says she is planning a charity incentive post-COVID-19

Pokimane reacted to MrBeast's YouTube Rewind 2020 recently and spoke about a charity incentive.

YouTube decided against a Rewind video in light of the pandemic for 2020. The video hosting and the streaming company said the following in a Twitter statement:

"2020 has been different. And it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t. So, we're taking a break from Rewind this year."

YouTube also thanked all of its content creators with a message of gratitude.

"We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better."

MrBeast then took it upon himself to put together a YouTube Rewind for 2020. It prompted Pokimane to speak about her charity plans once the pandemic subsides.

Also Read: Pokimane quits OfflineTV's Rust server, says she is not having fun

Pokimane reacts to MrBeast Rewind 2020, reveals charity plans

Advertisement

At around the 2:20 mark of MrBeast's Rewind, there were multiple clips of creators donating to charities or supporting causes they believed in. Pokimane then spoke about her own plans for charity in 2021.

"Can I just say once COVID is over, I already have plans to be a part of one really big charity incentive. But I want to, maybe, plan my own."

Speaking about the nature of her event, she went on to state that she'd like to collaborate with other content creators to make something special.

"I think that would be so cool. I think I could bring together quite a few creators and make something cool."

This wouldn't be the first time the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has taken part in charitable causes. Pokimane has worked with brands like Hyperx to raise money for charity.

After a tumultuous 2020, it is more important than ever for those in positions of influence to do more to help society.

Also Read: The mystery letter that made Pokimane end her live stream abruptly