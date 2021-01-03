Pokimane quits OfflineTV's Rust server, says she is not having fun

On December 26th, Pokimane and over 50 other prominent streamers joined OfflineTV's private Rust server to much fanfare.

However, following clashes between the members concerning how the server should be run, the drama between group members has put a dampener on the server's popularity. Pokimane was the first to officially leave the server.

Why Pokimane quit OfflineTV's Rust Server

After losing power mid-stream Pokimane went live again after a few minutes with the following statement:

"I'm just not gonna get back on because I’m not having a good time. I just don’t really have the bandwidth or energy to spend two hours getting stuff and then lose it all and have it despawn. And then die to radiation as I'm trying to do anything."

Rust is a PvP and PvE survival game, where most of the gameplay comes from either tactfully coexisting with other members or surviving in a free for all environment. With a game of this nature, it is apparent that all players will approach the game differently.

Rust is also extremely unforgiving. When a player dies, they lose all their stuff and must start from scratch. Rust is ruthless and all players will be subjected to the same harsh reality.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was scrutinised for taking the PvP element too far with many members of the server upset over being 'griefed' by him. Others defended him by saying that it's part of the game. Shroud made this statement:

“I can feel something bad happening. Now that xQc is making a base, they’re gonna gather up, and they’re gonna start f***ing people up. Once that happens, either the server dies, or he gets kicked. That’s what I think is gonna happen.”

This has prompted the server's creator Valkyrae to announce that a separate Role-Playing (RP) server will be set up for players like Pokimane, who do not wish to deal with the unforgiving PvP nature of Rust.

While this is an admirable compromise, the community will be split and how it pans out remains to be seen.

