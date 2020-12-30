"I don't want you to be sad": Sykkuno overwhelms xQc with kindness during the "Rust" stream

Two of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world at the moment, Sykkuno and xQc, recently shared a wholesome moment on live stream, which is winning hearts on the internet.

The incident took place during a recent collaborative stream of survival game "Rust," where the stacked OTV server invited Felix "xQc" Lengyel to join them.

The OTV Rust Server, a place where the female streamers are peacefully making a cute happy village, xQc is starting a 2v20 war acting all tough, Myth carrying out merc/assassination work for a living, and Shroud staying silent knowing that his team is actually the strongest LMAO — ken (@kenbvillanueva) December 30, 2020

Throughout the game, xQc often portrayed the role of a stereotypical villain by looting the opponent's base and relentlessly eliminating enemies without remorse.

However, at one particular juncture, the wholesomeness of Sykkuno ended up getting the better of xQc as well.

Sykkuno acting wholesome towards xqc, he really killed him with kindness huh :') pic.twitter.com/jCP3wkkCna — astra 🌱 🦖 (@bimbuscloud) December 30, 2020

In a clip that has now gone viral online, Sykkuno can be seen generously donating his handcrafted weapons to xQc, who, in return, was taken aback by his kindness.

Sykkuno x xQc's interaction wins over the internet

In the clip above, xQc was surprised to see Sykkuno willingly donate his tools to him and proceeded to ask him the reason behind it.

In response, Sykkuno replied in his trademark, wholesome manner and revealed that he handcrafted the tools himself:

"I'll be honest, I don't know if you're the nicest guy out there, but I just don't want you to be sad, so as long as you're not sad, that's all I'm looking for."

This random act of kindness melted xQc, who seemed overwhelmed by the gesture, as he humorously promised to save a spot for him in his quest for "world domination":

"Aww, thanks man! That's pretty sweet of you; you didn't have to man! You're crazy man! I'll remember, when I rule the world, you'll have a spot."

Social media was abuzz with several reactions as fans responded to this recent interaction:

I love how he calls him mr goblin 😭 so cute — Aleena 🌱 (@iailws) December 30, 2020

Sykkuno is too nice sometimes — 𝑛𝑎𝑡 (@nayt_lo) December 30, 2020

Look at XQC's smile when Sykkuno said "i just dont want u to be sad" :) Its a real freaking smile, I tell youuuu!!! I love theeeem — Hana Enjeru🌱 (@hanaenje_ru) December 30, 2020

You dont get a lot of reaction from xqc. It's either he laughs or he gets mad. He rarely smiles — 712178 (@lalalala712178) December 30, 2020

Im more impressed by the last line. Xqc asks how much did it take to craft the gun thinking he could give it back. But sykkuno did not give him a gun he gave him kindness you cannot give it back. Fuck really reads like a story — Gangie (@Gangie12) December 30, 2020

Why, wHY DIFBSUGBSGJS HE IS SO WHOLESOME AND AMAZING AND KIND AND 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Joe ⛈️🌱 (@notghostusser) December 30, 2020

sykkuno broke xqc LOL https://t.co/oZNPzfZgPo — sbi brainrot (@5ORPSE) December 30, 2020

sykkuno's definitely the nicest person i know, but let's not discredit how smart it is to befriend the most villainous guy in the server in order to protect urself and ur friends — badboykkuno is KING🌱 (@haremkkuno) December 30, 2020

I Can't LMAOOOO Help idk if i should be scared or nOt



Sykkuno warming xqc's heart for a sec made me 🌸✨😣✨🌸 — BIE 🌱 (@ssykku_uwu) December 30, 2020

sykkuno is too powerful i cant believe xqc is a part of his harem now — (Berni) LILLA DAY !! (@leftistjk) December 30, 2020

We as xqc viewers liked it too because tbh sykkuno was the only one good to him, literally everyone shot him even if he was unarmed. — MΞĐ (@Drey_DelaCruz) December 30, 2020

Prime example of why everyone loves @Sykkuno so much. I get why people hate xqc but tbh not a lot of people were nice to him on the server either... his smile after sykkuno gave him the gun was really heart warming. https://t.co/qKWAtDvCVN — Zia (@TPabroa) December 30, 2020

i love him with all my heart — uwi🌱 (@thisisongniel) December 30, 2020

LOL CAN'T BELIEVE SYKKUNO DID HE JUST MADE XQC'S GO UWU AND MELTED HIS HEART AND MADE HIM SMILE LIKE THAT????!!! OMEGALUL THE POWER THIS KIND MAN HOLDS. — deadt ☠️ (@cyreeese) December 30, 2020

WHO ELSE SHIPS 😍😍😍 XQC AND SYKKUNO 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍💞💖💞💓💘💖💘💖💘💘💖💘💖💛💓💕💓💕💖💕💖💘💖💘💞💘💗💝💖💘👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 pic.twitter.com/dMRZ91Ayv0 — gatekeeper (@slitcraft) December 30, 2020

As the internet continues to gush over xQc's recent wholesome reaction to Sykkuno, it seems like no one can be immune to his polite demeanor and extremely humble disposition.

The 28-year old Twitch streamer is revered as one of the nicest streamers today, whose camaraderie with the likes of Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae, and more never fails to win over the internet.

By the looks of their recent interaction, it seems like Sykkuno has just won himself a new fan, who happens to be none other than xQc.