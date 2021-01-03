The mystery letter that made Pokimane end her livestream abruptly

Recently, one of Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ live streams came to an abrupt end when she received a mysterious letter that she was hoping to open in front of her viewers.

Pokimane gets stunned by mystery letter, promptly cuts off the stream

In a recent stream on Christmas 2020, she was engaging with her viewers when she began to open her mail, and stumbled upon a rather peculiar looking letter. This had her a little alarmed yet excited.

This, of course, was after she had opened and rejected the "boyfriend application," as the boy in question had zero wins in Fall Guys. Regardless, Pokimane seemed unaware about the contents of the letter and was muttering to herself. She mentioned that it looked official.

She also seemed willing to check the letter’s contents in front of her viewers.

“Is this business? Why does this look so official?”

However, once she actually read the letter, she seemed visibly stunned, and was silent for quite some time. She didn't seem fully grasp what it was about until later. Once she did, she seemed extremely surprised and viewers could literally see her jaw drop.

Image via Pokimane, Twitch

After a few seconds of silence, Pokimane promptly switched off the stream. Viewers were left hanging without an answer.

Pokimane’s fans have a history of obsessing over the most minor facts surrounding her life. They'll certainly be wondering what could have been said in the letter to stun the streamer to such an extent.

Pokimane owes much of her fame to Fortnite, although she has recently been spending most of her streaming hours playing Among Us with friends and other internet personalities. She's got into some arguments with other celebrity streamers, enhancing her fame.

Pokimane has 6.9 million subscribers on Twitch and 6.29 million subscribers on YouTube. Her many fans will be hoping that she can reveal the contents of the letter at some point in the future. Until then, it shall remain a mystery.