YouTuber Destery Smith accused of grooming and pedophilia by multiple fans

YouTuber Destery Smith has come under fire after allegations of pedophilia, and underage grooming were mounted against him.

Fans took to TikTok to voice their thoughts on Smith. Multiple people came forward with stories of inappropriate behavior towards minors by the YouTube star.

Destery Smith has since set his Twitter account to private.

Destery Smith hit with pedophilia and grooming allegations

*SERIOUS* CW: Grooming/Pedophilia



Several come forward with stories about YouTuber Destery Smith of CapnDesDes alleged inappropriate contact with minors. One former fan said Destery had sexual conversations with them when they were 12. Another alleged Destery is a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/wZyNtNkOUG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

One former fan came forward on TikTok and spoke about how Destery Smith inappropriately exposed himself to her on Snapchat.

She alleged that Smith tried to hit on his fans and showed inappropriate pictures of his genitalia. This is what the former fan had to say:

"It was kind of life ruining as he was my first crush and everything, and to know that he's perfectly comfortable using me."

The video got multiple responses. More fans started to come forward with their own stories. Nathan Owens, who was part of Smith's second channel DesandNate, also came forward.

Nathan Owens, who was good friends with Destery Smith and part of DesandNate channel, shares the reason why he abandoned the channel and stopped being friends with Destery Smith.



*video has been edited down to fit Twitter’s 2:20 time limit. pic.twitter.com/YW6bVeqWYN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

As someone who'd known Smith for 14 years, Owens spoke about the incident that led him to pull the plug on his friendship with Smith. He told of how Smith manipulated him.

He added that Smith did the same to his girlfriend and Owens' love interest, Eevee. In no uncertain terms, Owens painted Smith as a manipulative liar.

One of Destery Smith’s former fans recounts how she discovered him when she was 12/13 and started messaging him. She also alleges Destery is a pedophile. pic.twitter.com/IvV4FuMpzJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

She also alleges she spoke to other fans of Destery Smith who allegedly met with with Destery and kissed him. She also alleges these girls who met with Destery were 15 years old. pic.twitter.com/Dd0BCaHuFs — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

The allegations of grooming and pedophilia continued to stack up as more fans come forward to talk about their experiences with the 29-year-old YouTuber star. Destery Smith has not responded to the allegations yet.

