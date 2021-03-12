Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly's "Daywalker" has finally arrived, and the internet can't keep calm

The highly-anticipated collaboration between Corpse Husband and Richard Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker, titled "Daywalker," has finally arrived amid extensive fanfare.

The faceless YouTube sensation created a massive stir online in December after hinting at an exclusive collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly:

🦇❗️ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 21, 2020

Rumors of a collaboration proved to be true, as Corpse Husband took to Twitter today to announce that his latest track is a collaborative project alongside Machine Gun Kelly, titled "Daywalker":

Within moments of the song's release, it went viral on social media. Twitter went into overdrive with scores of fans gushing over the infectious vibes of Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly's latest single.

Daywalker fever takes over the internet as Twitter goes berserk over Corpse Husband x MGK

Apart from enthralling fans with his wholesome Among Us streams, Corpse Husband has also come to be known for his trademark brand of music, having produced hits such as "Agoraphobic" and "E-Girls are ruining my life" so far.

He is known to cite various artists as his influences, and of late, he has been interacting with several bigwigs of the music industry, including Halsey, Yungblud, and Lil Nas X.

However, the 23-year old's collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly could be a potential game-changer, given the artist's immense influence in the genres of Hip-Hop and Rap.

In their frenetic new single, Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly presumably channelize the energy of Marvel's Blade, the original Daywalker, via the song's ghoulish vibes and wild lyrics.

The iconic deep, rumbling baritone of Corpse Husband is on full display in the song, as he triumphantly holds his own alongside "MGK."

Corpse sounds so sexy on daywalker, if u disagree die mad — Loey 🖤STREAM DAYWALKER ❤️ (@Loeybug) March 12, 2021

The California native is no stranger to the Twitter trending page. He has featured here numerous times, courtesy of his passionate fandom, which never fails to hype up the faceless superstar's exploits.

In light of Daywalker's release, Twitter was triumphantly set alight recently by scores of Corpse Husband fans who couldn't seem to get enough of the hypnotic lure of the song:

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/SzXAb9Rl0c — jana🌧|DAYWALKER OUT (@corpsrealism) March 12, 2021

I JUST FELT HOW MY SOULD LEFT MY BODY WHEN CORPSE’S PART STARTED #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/kZ3OeCwlHG — cami’ DAYWALKER! (@CUTIEC0RPSE) March 12, 2021

#DAYWALKER is SUCH a banger. corpse absolutely BODIED that - and the fact that he’s a listed songwriter AND was able to do it all unsigned? what a win for independent artists.



he keeps on pushing the boundaries of the music industry and inciting chaos. so fucking proud. pic.twitter.com/dYA7wIQSUI — mel (@agorapovic) March 12, 2021

me before it started



me after it started #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/YLTGXiuUBj — maggie / DAYWALKER OUT NOW 🦷🩸 (@reminiscingxari) March 12, 2021

BROOOOO DAYWALKER IS SUCH A GOOD SONG TO DO A MOSHPIT!!👀🤣 I WOULD GO SO FUCKING HARD WITH THIS SONG!!!🙌🦷🔨🩸🦇❗️#DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/MfNEkLxhcL — 🦷🩸I Love Corpse and Davis💙💛 (@CORPSESIZZ) March 12, 2021

go stream daywalker whether you’re in corpsetwt or not. pls this song is amazing. i’m so proud of corpse and how far he has come <3 #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/CqJjj26Lxl — metzli ! ☻ check📌 (@metzliwastaken) March 12, 2021

no cause corpse really went all out with daywalker, its so mf good#DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/JoYYaQpMF8 — ashton死ᶜ DAYWALKER (@corpseflrt) March 12, 2021

DAYWALKER

Machine Gun Kelly, CORPSE

0:55 ━━━❍──── -1:21

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

VOLUME: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% pic.twitter.com/hFs5B42rVi — dzhh ᵈᵃʸʷᵃˡᵏᵉʳ 🦇❗ (@CABINF3VERC) March 12, 2021

this is going to be for the next century #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/yM56A3GViG — morgan🖤 DAYWALKER ❗️🦇🔨 (@corpsehonksband) March 12, 2021

“I been to fuckin Hell”

The song just dropped and it’s damn banger‼️

This shit makes me wanna snap my pencil but in a good way. And holy fuck we gettin an mv.

🔥

I’ll be uploading the art with MGK tomorrow. #DAYWALKER #corpsehusbandfanart pic.twitter.com/hyQUZITWAw — TIBS // TIBBY_TIBS (@tibby_tibs) March 12, 2021

if i see the bitches that talked shit about me in high school and #DAYWALKER is playing... pic.twitter.com/h6uBQVGONi — Byssa🦇❗️|| DAYWALKER! (@corpsearlet) March 12, 2021

“i wanna know if i tell you a secret will you keep it?” #DAYWALKER pic.twitter.com/Pi2dWVIdmU — fernanda 死 🌧 (@corpsedeadrose) March 12, 2021

After the tremendous success of "Agoraphobic" and "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," it looks like Corpse Husband has delivered yet another hit in the form of Daywalker.

As reactions continue to pour in, all eyes are now on the highly anticipated official music video of the track, expected to drop in a day.