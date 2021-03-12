Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly's "Daywalker" has finally arrived, and the internet can't keep calm

The highly-anticipated collaboration between Corpse Husband and Richard Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker, titled "Daywalker," has finally arrived amid extensive fanfare.
The faceless YouTube sensation created a massive stir online in December after hinting at an exclusive collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly:
Rumors of a collaboration proved to be true, as Corpse Husband took to Twitter today to announce that his latest track is a collaborative project alongside Machine Gun Kelly, titled "Daywalker":
Within moments of the song's release, it went viral on social media. Twitter went into overdrive with scores of fans gushing over the infectious vibes of Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly's latest single.
Daywalker fever takes over the internet as Twitter goes berserk over Corpse Husband x MGK
Apart from enthralling fans with his wholesome Among Us streams, Corpse Husband has also come to be known for his trademark brand of music, having produced hits such as "Agoraphobic" and "E-Girls are ruining my life" so far.
He is known to cite various artists as his influences, and of late, he has been interacting with several bigwigs of the music industry, including Halsey, Yungblud, and Lil Nas X.
However, the 23-year old's collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly could be a potential game-changer, given the artist's immense influence in the genres of Hip-Hop and Rap.
In their frenetic new single, Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly presumably channelize the energy of Marvel's Blade, the original Daywalker, via the song's ghoulish vibes and wild lyrics.
The iconic deep, rumbling baritone of Corpse Husband is on full display in the song, as he triumphantly holds his own alongside "MGK."
The California native is no stranger to the Twitter trending page. He has featured here numerous times, courtesy of his passionate fandom, which never fails to hype up the faceless superstar's exploits.
In light of Daywalker's release, Twitter was triumphantly set alight recently by scores of Corpse Husband fans who couldn't seem to get enough of the hypnotic lure of the song:
After the tremendous success of "Agoraphobic" and "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life," it looks like Corpse Husband has delivered yet another hit in the form of Daywalker.
As reactions continue to pour in, all eyes are now on the highly anticipated official music video of the track, expected to drop in a day.