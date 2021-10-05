"What do you mean leaked!?" Valkyrae upset after fans blame her for 'leaking' Corpse Husband's face

Popular streamers Valkyrae and Corpse Husband are known to be quite close to each other, right from their days of Among Us gameplay streams. Along with other streamers like Disguised Toast and Sykkuno, the four named themselves the 'Amigops' and are one of the most wholesome groups in the streaming community.

Amigops (from left to right) Corpse Husband, Disguisted Toast, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno (Image via OfflineTVandFriends Fandom Wiki)

The Amigops certainly have quite a lot of fans and some of the more creative members of their fandom often make amazing fan art of their idols. Valkyrae, in one of her recent streams, was reacting to posts she saw on Reddit recently and came across one such piece of fan art which she appreciated.

Amigops fan art (Image via u/balderdash_lee on Reddit)

However, it soon turned into an accusation that Valkyrae was responsible for leaking Corpse Husband's face on the internet. Naturally, the Filipino streamer did not appreciate this allegation.

Valkyrae protests after being accused of revealing Corpse Husband's face

In a recent livestream, Valkyrae was reacting to some fan art she saw on Reddit when she amusingly exclaimed that fans always managed to get Corpse Husband's face completely accurate in their fan art.

"I don't know how you guys do it, but Corpse- all of the fan art looks just like Corpse."

She moved on to speak about other posts when she came across a comment that said she had revealed Corpse's face. Valkyrae did not take too well to that statement as she stopped mid-sentence to prove that she did no such thing.

"What do you mean leaked? His profile picture is literally- look! WHat do you mean leaked? I leaked nothing. There is a lot of fan art, and like, what do you mean? This is his profile picture!"

Valkyrae showing Corpse's profile picture (Image via Offline Ace on YouTube)

While under normal circumstances, this reaction may have seemed off, it is perfectly acceptable in the case of Corpse Husband. Corpse chooses to keep his identity a secret, since he is very nervous and shy about his appearance. Furthermore, there were rumors recently about Corpse Husband's face having been revealed, which led to the streamer receiving a lot of hate regarding his supposed appearance.

Naturally, it is only normal for Valkyrae to take offense at being accused of being the reason why her friend was subjected to toxic behavior online.

