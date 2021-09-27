"Not as advertised, sorry fangirls": Corpse Husband's alleged 'face reveal' is breaking Twitter

Corpse Husband, despite being one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now, has a layer of mystery around his personality. Fans have been waiting for months for news of a face reveal, and the internet went berserk when an image slated as his genuine face started trending on Twitter.
The faceless streamer has been producing content for a while now but gained a lot of traction in 2020 for his Among Us streams.
He has developed a massive following on YouTube ever since, with over seven million subscribers.
Naturally, this raises expectations for a face reveal. Corpse Husband has used an array of avatars over the last few months, but things got pretty intense when an image gained traction the other day that claimed to show his face.
Honest patrons of Corpse Husband call out others for their double standards
The post gained traction as soon as it was put on the internet. However, several other images were added to the mix, which more or less iterated how the face reveal was nothing but a sham.
Not everyone was convinced that it was Corpse Husband. Sadly, hate started pouring in soon after, with people insulting the physical appearance of those in the images.
This caused a ripple on the internet, with a section of the YouTuber's fans calling out others for their double standards, implying how they started bullying Corpse because he didn't meet their beauty standards.
On the flip side, his fans also blamed others for being too inquisitive and for invading Corpse Husband's privacy.
This isn't the first time people have called out the faceless streamer for a face reveal. He, on the other hand, has iterated how a face reveal is inevitable because of how far technology has come.
Be that as it may, the constant demands have really irked Corpse, also forcing him to take a break from streaming.
With what transpired on Twitter the other day, it's pretty clear why Corpse Husband doesn't want to reveal his face. And rightly so.