Corpse Husband warns about indefinite break from streaming career to focus on bigger projects

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular faceless YouTubers on the internet right now. However, he revealed that he would be taking a break from streaming during a recent stream.

The broadcaster cited several reasons for it, including the desire to focus on other projects, as well as difficulties with fame and health.

Also read: Sykkuno reveals that the NoPixel GTA RP server needs xQc to avoid a decline in roleplay

It’s been almost three weeks since Corpse Husband last streamed, which is a little longer than his usual gaps. Sadly, towards the end of a recent Among Us stream, the 23-year-old revealed it would be the “last for a while.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to have many videos or streams soon. This might be one of the last ones for a while. I like to do new things, a lot of work on big projects and stuff rather than like a daily consistent thing.”

Corpse Husband also admitted that he is aware that streaming platforms like YouTube require consistency. But after much deliberation, the internet sensation has decided that this is the right way to go about things.

He concluded the stream by saying:

“I’m just letting you guys into what I’m thinking about lately because I feel like I’ve always been pretty open. I always want to have that openness with you guys.”

This news has left his honest patrons somewhat disappointed, as they are always pining for new content. However, they understood his decision. Moreover, it is not like he will quit; rather, his streams will become less frequent.

Advertisement

Are requests for a face reveal a problem for Corpse Husband?

The E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! singer has alluded on several occasions that a face reveal is inevitable. But he was quick to point out that it won’t be his prerogative, only something that could take place because of the internet.

Corpse Husband admitted that it’s tough for him to go outside, which troubles him a lot. So much so that expectations of a face reveal and difficulties in commuting have flared up his health problems.

To combat this issue, Corpse Husband has decided to take a break from streaming to focus on his health and work on bigger and better projects.

Clearly, a face reveal is not on the table and might not be happening anytime soon.

Also read: xQc reacts to a school student's project explaining why he is a hero