xQc reacts to a school student's project explaining why he is a hero

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc, is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. So much so that a student curated an assignment around him, explaining why the Canadian streamer is his hero.

The variety streamer over the last few years has streamed several popular titles, including League of Legends and Overwatch.

Not just that, xQc also utilizes the "Just Chatting" section on Twitch to watch videos and interact with his viewers.

During one of his recent streams, the streamer decided to review a presentation made by a student that was based around his journey to fame.

The student, Jason Taylor, was tasked with creating a presentation about a "famous hero" and chose the Twitch streamer as his subject. He included intricate details around xQc's childhood, his career, and the reasons why he’s a hero.

This is what the student said during the presentation:

"Felix has the determination, adaptability, and is very inspirational, and in my opinion that makes him a hero."

One of the students in the class asked Taylor if his comments were sponsored by League of Legends. Taylor was quick to put an end to such comments but suggested that xQc had sponsored them.

This sent the Canadian streamer into a state of frenzy, and he looked embarrassed and baffled at the same time.

Jason Taylor discussed the hurdles xQc has faced during his journey, also highlighting his bans from the GTA RP server.

The variety streamer admitted that the video was tough to watch but praised Taylor for including information that was completely accurate.

"That was sick man, I hope you get an A+."

xQc left a comment on the video, and it would've surely made Taylor's day, as he later reshared the streamer's reaction and called it “amazing.”

xQc under fire for his comments on gambling streams on Twitch

After Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. commented on gambling streams on Twitch recently, suggesting that they are dangerous for impressionable teenagers, xQc commented on the same. He admitted that gambling streams are similar to finding rare cards in Pokemon TCG pack opening streams.

Such streams have been on the rise lately. xQc was also involved in a blackjack stream with Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Esfand, and others. The Canadian streamer stated that he sees several similarities between the two, and his fans seem to be in agreement with him.

On the flip side, a considerable part of the Twitch community believes that the variety streamer should be held accountable for his statements.