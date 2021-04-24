xQc compares gambling streams on Twitch to Pokemon TCG pack openings

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, who has been making headlines for his controversial role in the NoPixel GTA RP server, has also defended the rise of gambling streams on Twitch.

According to the Canadian streamer, the odds of winning at blackjack or poker are not entirely different from finding rare cards in Pokemon TCG pack opening streams.

This entire debate was fuelled by Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr. MoistCr1TiKaL slammed gambling streams as harmful and impressionable to teenagers.

Such streams have been on the rise lately and have become a recent trend for streamers. xQc was also involved in a blackjack stream with Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Esfand, and others.

After hearing MoistCr1TiKaL's statement, he defended the trend with Pokemon TCG packs.

The variety streamer said:

“Wait a minute. Isn’t that kind of like when we just open the cards like he did on his stream? When he opened the cards that have a whatever value that are literally marketed for children, and then he screamed when he got a card that was worth [several] thousand [dollars].”

xQc constantly stated that he sees several similarities between the two, and his fans seem to be in agreement with him.

Gambling is not a new phenomenon on Twitch. Since the very early days, there’s been categories for Casino games, Poker, and even Slot games. The Amazon-owned streaming platform has also hosted some of the biggest poker games.

Twitch has witnessed all sorts of gambling streams that aren't likely to change anytime soon. However, differing opinions on the matter have just added fuel to fire.

Will xQc return to the GTA RP server?

The Canadian streamer has had a rocky relationship with the NoPixel server after receiving his fourth ban from the server just a few days back.

xQc believes there is a possible bias against him and has challenged the ruling. He is ready to accept a permaban if found guilty.

After the ban, the owner of the server admitted that he has tried protecting xQc on a number of occasions, but that it is also getting tougher every day.

It will be interesting to see if xQc returns to the server after a 30-day hiatus or if he moves on to streaming other titles present in his arsenal.