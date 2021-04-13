Valkyrae and Summit1g might quit GTA RP after facing backlash from toxic viewers

The NoPixel 3.0 update, which hit virtual shelves in February this year, marked a revival of the GTA RP server in the community.

So much so that GTA 5 went ahead League of Legends as the most-watched title of the year after 8 years of its mammoth release.

Undoubtedly, streamers like Félix "xQc" Lengyel, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar and Rachel Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae among several others, have been the driving reason behind this astonishing revival.

Be that as it may, streamers like Valkyrae and Summit1g suggest that their journey with the server might be coming to an end and that they're cutting down on their play time.

Valkyrae & Summit1g have faced an influx of negative comments from viewers when playing GTA RP, so much so that both have considered cutting down their play time to escape the negativity.

Summit1g has been streaming the GTA server for a while now. But his reply has been criticized by the viewers a lot. So much so that he shut his game abruptly insinuating that he might be moving away from the server. An influx of negative comments forced him to walk away from Elder Scrolls Online in August last year.

Valkyrae experienced this situation as well. Upon being asked when she would be returning to GTA RP during a YouTube stream, she responded hesitantly, stating:

“Imma be honest, I think I would have really enjoyed RP GTA 5 if I wasn’t streaming it, but, I don’t think it’s worth the bad vibes. Honestly, people say just ignore it but it kinda made me not care to play it anymore. I’m kind of over it, yeah. I’d rather just play Valorant or something, to be honest. I would just rather play something I’m having fun doing.”

While the American streamer is still causing havoc in Los Santos, it is possible that she might be walking away from the GTA server sooner rather than later.

GTA RP viewers making the streamers want to play less

In February 2019, one of the most popular GTA RP servers, NoPixel, quickly rose to fame, no doubt aided by the fact that the private server was populated by streamers only.

As a result, GTA 5 saw a revival on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube with over 58 million viewers for the game in February 2019 alone.

NoPixel got an update in February and has become so popular that even celebrities like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Travis Scott have introduced their characters to the mean streets of Los Santos.

However, viewers have the capability of making or breaking a title and in the case of the GTA RP server, the viewers are definitely breaking it.

Several streamers have come out to voice their opinions against negative comments by viewers which is causing them to stop streaming certain titles altogether.

Of course, should viewers choose to continue to behave negatively, this could mean the end of Summit1g’s crazy bank heists and Valkyrae’s crime spree around Los Santos.