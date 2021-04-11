Valkyrae cries on stream when Disguised Toast talks about being left out from playing with Jimmy Fallon

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter sent a supportive text to fellow Among Us streamer, Disguised Toast, after the latter expressed his dismay about being left out of the Among Us stream with Jimmy Fallon.

As one of the most prominent faces in the streaming circuit, Disguised Toast appeared to be bummed about the fact that he wasn't invited to be a part of Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream.

Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno are a popular streaming quartet often referred to as the "Amigops." While three other Amigops were featured on Jimmy Fallon, Toast's exclusion left fans distraught.

Valkyrae was also bummed and made it a point to check up on Toast.

Keeping this in mind, Toast recently revealed that Valkyrae spoke to him personally.

Watching her fellow Among Us streamers talk about the text she sent, Valkyrae got emotional. She said,

"Oh my god, I'm gonna cry..okay, I'm getting emotional. I'm gonna cry. I just..its because..okay, Toast in my eyes is like a genius and when he acknowledges something that I do that's like cool or something..it feels valuable to me like it feels really cool impressing Toast."

Valkyrae went on to praise Disguised Toast as one of the finest people she has come across and said that there's no other person she loves impressing more than him.

Valkyrae states that she would pick Toast if she has a chance

Toast touched upon several issues after being left out of Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream.

The 29-year old former Hearthstone pro stated that he had been left out of several promotional events and streams because he isn't as "big" as the other streamers. He said,

"I was big when Among Us first started but I'm not as big as the others anymore right ? It just doesn't make any marketing perspectve for Among Us or Jimmy Fallon to have me on instead of the others right? Like I'm always going to be fourth, it doesn't matter what I did for the game at the beginning, it's what is more marketable now . This is just business, it's not the first time."

In light of his poignant statement, several of his fans soon took to Twitter to shower appreciation upon him as they began to trend #WeLoveYouToast.

While Valkyrae checked in on him to make sure that Toast was doing well, he also revealed that he was kicked out of the OfflineTV server and had no return plans.

Toast left the house for Canada but couldn't travel back due to the ongoing COVID restrictions. This left his honest patrons wondering about him returning to the OfflineTV house where most of his close friends live.

Despite not featuring Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream, Disguised Toast remains a force to be reckoned with in the streaming circuit. His contributions towards Among Us' popularity have been monumental.