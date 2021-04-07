"I'm not as big as the others anymore": Disguised Toast opens up on being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's Among Us Twitch stream

During a recent stream, popular streamer Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, shared his thoughts on being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's recent Among Us Twitch debut.

The host of The Tonight Show recently announced that he would be playing Among Us with the popular trio of Valkyrae, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno, who along with Disguised Toast, are commonly referred to as the "Amigops" by fans.

However, fans were left distraught upon seeing that the fourth member of the Amigops had been left out of Jimmy Fallon's Among Us stream.

After fans vociferously voiced their dissent online, Disguised Toast decided to address the furor over his exclusion on stream recently:

Toast: “I was big when AU first started, but I’m not as big as the others anymore. It doesn’t make any marketing perspective for AU or Jimmy Fallon to have me on instead of the others. I’m always going to be fourth, it doesn’t matter what I did for the game at the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/yhRpvI2FD7 — waffle 🍞 (@Wafflebreadx) April 6, 2021

In response to one particular viewer, who referred to him as the "most popular Among Us streamer," Disguised Toast provided a thought-provoking answer:

"I was big when Among Us first started but I'm not as big as the others anymore right ? It just doesn't make any marketing perspectve for Among Us or Jimmy Fallon to have me on instead of the others right? Like I'm always going to be fourth, it doesn't matter what I did for the game at the beginning, it's what is more marketable now . This is just business, it's not the first time ."

In light of his poignant statement, several of his fans soon took to Twitter to shower appreciation upon him, as they began to trend the hashtag #WeLoveYouToast.

#WeLoveYouToast trends online, as fans extend support to Disguised Toast post his exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream

Elaborating further upon his initial train of thought above, Disguised Toast also revealed how it is not the first time that something like this has happened.

Reflecting upon his time at Twitch, he stated:

"When I was on Twitch, I wasn't part of the marketing of anything . I just know when it comes to being a figurehead, I'm never going to be the people's main option. Doesn't matter how many viewers I get , doesn't matter how much I have an impact on the scene .It's just that there's always going to be someone better to promote . I'm easily forgotten when someone more marketable is available."

He also stated that in his opinion, his marketability quotient is neither unique nor special as compared to other streamers today.

In another clip, Disguised Toast also expressed a sense of annoyance at the swirling rumors that have been doing the rounds regarding his exclusion:

"people are looking for any reason to justify me not being invited - that part annoys me more than anything, not being invited sucks, but im sure if there was a fourth spot available they would have asked" pic.twitter.com/mxUyIEUvuj — ria 🌸 (@AMlGOPS) April 7, 2021

While he did admit that not being invited "sucks," he eventually summed up his thoughts by stating that if there was a fourth spot available, they might have very well asked him.

In light of his recent comments, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions from fans who extended support to the "OG Among Us streamer":

But seriously, it sucks that Toast feels like he's never going to be the main option. I just wish they could prove him wrong. He got a lot of us into all the among us community and he's always the one I'm amazed by because of his play style. He deserves better :( #weloveyoutoast — Paradise✨ STREAM DAYWALKER (@bythecloudss) April 7, 2021

Disguised Toast, The JESTER King, The Polus King, A Man with a Infinite IQ, The GIGA Brain, Sherlock Holmes of the AU, The Scooby Killer, The Soul Reader, THE FACE OF THE AMONG US. #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/qCYiHe5aYV — 🍞 (@tropicvikngs) April 7, 2021

I always thought the gaming community was full of people with rage issues who scream all the time but then I found Disguised Toast 🥺 Then his lobbies introduced me to the other amazing gamers!! Toast is the OG!!

#weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/dHW1LIdx64 — Tas 🪐 (@tassdz) April 7, 2021

“im always gonna be 4th”

“she doesnt forget about me.... people do”

this literally broke my heart😭💔#weloveyoutoast 🍞❤️

just remember that your fans will always love you and will never forget about you🥺 I love you sooo much toasty🤧💖💕💓 pic.twitter.com/Fh1vGOoBnr — ‹ stoopy lyss 3 (@kkrewmemes) April 7, 2021

More toast appreciation PLEASE. He’s the king of the amigops, the boss, the best among us player #weloveyoutoast https://t.co/48cqhTNAZH — steph 死🐰🌱 (@shrekmybeloved) April 7, 2021

to toast, an all around good guy with the biggest brain in the game, we love you and are proud of you and appreciate your content #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/FgwndZTadz — BLM (@enchanted_dg) April 7, 2021

we all know that it’s Toast’s world,

we’re just living in it #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/1PDt66pDFd — dasia ☀️ (@RAEL0VEB0T) April 7, 2021

Watching that one clip is so sad but honestly like I’m surprised he doesn’t get all those opportunities he’s a person who stands for what’s right and I didn’t know it effected him that much but watching that clip just broke my heart. #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/Heg0ZzdaOq — flysier (@flysier) April 7, 2021

Honestly, with all that Toast has done for AU with his diverse lobbies and the insane gameplays, it sucks that he doesn't get due credit.



His are amongst the only few among us YouTube videos I still watch.#weloveyoutoast https://t.co/GkRT70w9Mh — Sania 🌧️ #SetLudwigFree (@Visualhighs_) April 7, 2021

#WeLoveYouToast @DisguisedToast



We aren’t going anywhere and we won’t be forgetting you🖤 Please know that to your actual fans you’d NEVER be last picked! The 4 of you are a unit and that means you stick together whenever possible. — Bex🖤 (🌧🌱🔪🍞+) (@tysmihateithere) April 7, 2021

toast will always have a piece of my heart as one of the funniest, most genuine, and talented ccs. he really did pave the way for among us and will never truly get enough credit for his accomplishments. thank you for the happiness you continue to provide for many #weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/teyZE5UhgG — emma⛄️ (@emmadero) April 7, 2021

Toast deserves the world🥺 — ness🌱 (@mintypleasin) April 6, 2021

This is a Toast appreciation tweet. Reply with your favorite Toast moment and include #weloveyoutoast ! I love how he's always so kind and generous, and my favorite moment of his was when he cracked the pun during a game of Among Us!! pic.twitter.com/0mujH1yEpK — saki 🌱 (@smilekkuno) April 7, 2021

you know what?

today’s flowers are #flowersfortoast

•

he does (& has done) so much for the gaming community and brings so many people together to spark so much joy.

he is a valued member of the amigops & has one of the biggest brains out there.

•#WeLoveYouToast 🍞💜 pic.twitter.com/W0Vm5H5jWY — lulu the flower princess🌼 (@impostersydrome) April 7, 2021

from all the amigops i truly relate to toast the most. i love this dude 🥺#weloveyoutoast pic.twitter.com/C9Ip5eq6e7 — julia (@weresparkle) April 7, 2021

Despite not featuring on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream alongside his good friends Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae, Disguised Toast remains a force to reckon with in the streaming circuit today, whose contributions towards Among Us have been monumental.

Moreover, he can certainly take solace in the unbridled support that his fans have been showering upon him online.