"I'm not as big as the others anymore": Disguised Toast opens up on being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's Among Us Twitch stream

During a recent stream, popular streamer Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, shared his thoughts on being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's recent Among Us Twitch debut.
The host of The Tonight Show recently announced that he would be playing Among Us with the popular trio of Valkyrae, Corpse Husband and Sykkuno, who along with Disguised Toast, are commonly referred to as the "Amigops" by fans.
However, fans were left distraught upon seeing that the fourth member of the Amigops had been left out of Jimmy Fallon's Among Us stream.
After fans vociferously voiced their dissent online, Disguised Toast decided to address the furor over his exclusion on stream recently:
In response to one particular viewer, who referred to him as the "most popular Among Us streamer," Disguised Toast provided a thought-provoking answer:
"I was big when Among Us first started but I'm not as big as the others anymore right ? It just doesn't make any marketing perspectve for Among Us or Jimmy Fallon to have me on instead of the others right? Like I'm always going to be fourth, it doesn't matter what I did for the game at the beginning, it's what is more marketable now . This is just business, it's not the first time ."
In light of his poignant statement, several of his fans soon took to Twitter to shower appreciation upon him, as they began to trend the hashtag #WeLoveYouToast.
#WeLoveYouToast trends online, as fans extend support to Disguised Toast post his exclusion from Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream
Elaborating further upon his initial train of thought above, Disguised Toast also revealed how it is not the first time that something like this has happened.
Reflecting upon his time at Twitch, he stated:
"When I was on Twitch, I wasn't part of the marketing of anything . I just know when it comes to being a figurehead, I'm never going to be the people's main option. Doesn't matter how many viewers I get , doesn't matter how much I have an impact on the scene .It's just that there's always going to be someone better to promote . I'm easily forgotten when someone more marketable is available."
He also stated that in his opinion, his marketability quotient is neither unique nor special as compared to other streamers today.
In another clip, Disguised Toast also expressed a sense of annoyance at the swirling rumors that have been doing the rounds regarding his exclusion:
While he did admit that not being invited "sucks," he eventually summed up his thoughts by stating that if there was a fourth spot available, they might have very well asked him.
In light of his recent comments, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions from fans who extended support to the "OG Among Us streamer":
Despite not featuring on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream alongside his good friends Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae, Disguised Toast remains a force to reckon with in the streaming circuit today, whose contributions towards Among Us have been monumental.
Moreover, he can certainly take solace in the unbridled support that his fans have been showering upon him online.