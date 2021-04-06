Twitter erupts as Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno are set to play Among Us with Jimmy Fallon and Stranger Things cast on Twitch

In a gigantic crossover that has sent fans across the globe into a tizzy, popular Twitch streamers Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno are all set to play Among Us with the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon is all set to make his Twitch streaming debut on the 6th of April, 2021, at 3:45pm PT/ 6:45 pm ET.

Apart from the popular Twitch trio, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of "Stranger Things" fame will be joining him, alongside members of The Roots - Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas.

Corpse, Sykkuno & I will be playing Among Us w/



Jimmy Fallon

The Roots- Questlove, Tariq Trotter, Kirk Douglas

Stranger Things- Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo



LIVE on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch @ 3:45pm PST 4/6 tomorrow!



(Will be airing on TV in the future)https://t.co/5xp6gGZVyT — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

Community Director of Among Us Victoria Tran will be the 10th member of this star-studded lobby.

The stream will initially premiere on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch channel. Segments from the stream will then be broadcast on The Tonight Show a week later.

In light of this monumental crossover, fans had a collective meltdown at the thought of Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae rubbing shoulders with some of entertainment's finest.

Fans rejoice as Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch debut

Ever since they started streaming Among Us together, the trio of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno have witnessed a stellar growth in terms of popularity.

Be it their wholesome camaraderie with one another or their hilarious wisecracks, the dynamic that they share with one another is what elevates their content to a whole new level.

This development is all the more significant for Corpse Husband, keeping in mind the fact that he only started streaming back in October 2020.

In less than a year, he has witnessed a meteoric rise, receiving his own Times Square Billboard and even collaborating with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly.

He is now set to add yet another feather to his cap of ever-increasing credentials, with his upcoming appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Twitch stream inciting chaos across social media forums.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users failed to keep their emotions in check:

what fucking timeline are we living on? corpse playing among us with jimmy fallon and the stranger things cast? HELLO?! pic.twitter.com/Zpzc2vXQ2f — ang²⁰ (@discorpses) April 6, 2021

i can’t wait to see jimmy fallon simp for sykkuno — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) April 6, 2021

Can’t wait for everyone to fake laugh at Jimmy Fallon’s jokes while Sykkuno is just sitting there like: pic.twitter.com/v5yEZsYq4o — B❌NDIT 🦹🏻 (@KidBXNDIT) April 6, 2021

America after tomorrow’s among us stream with @jimmyfallon (I actually put time into these silly edits this time💀) pic.twitter.com/NEukfbh9tH — Jaz🖤 DAYWALKER ERA❗️🦇🔪 (@ifuxkinhatefoil) April 6, 2021

RAE IS GONNA PLAY AMONG US WITH FUCKING JIMMY FALLON THAT'S MY CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR MOST VIEWED FEMALE STREAMER WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/4rwYAnDkwJ — vir☀️☕ (@onlyvalkyrae) April 6, 2021

THEYRE LITERALLY MEGA STARSSS — opeRAEtor ☀️🌱 (@JulianneCamil) April 6, 2021

IT'S GOING TO AIR?? ON TV? Omg I'm getting anxiety on their behalf but also so im proud 😭😭😭 — Bruh (@Dieinahellhole) April 6, 2021

You all get the recognition you deserve! Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/RADsbmlkK5 — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) April 6, 2021

HE DID ALL OF THIS FROM HIS ROOM. FROM HIS FREAKING ROOM.



this man is so powerful pic.twitter.com/Qp03ifUQv7 — NALI 死 (@nalinea__) April 6, 2021

CORPSE YOURE GOING PLACES AGAIN WE'RE SO HAPPY FOR U pic.twitter.com/C6JOMoNxtH — NALI 死 (@nalinea__) April 6, 2021

nah just imagine corpse and sykkuno flirting all the time and jimmy being like 👁👄👁 — zara🕴 (@ohhonex) April 6, 2021

Corpse preparing for “iS tHaT yOuR rEaL vOiCe???” “yOuR vOiCe iS sO dEeP oMggggg” on the jimmy fallon stream pic.twitter.com/iByFusUxDe — Jaz🖤 DAYWALKER ERA❗️🦇🔪 (@ifuxkinhatefoil) April 6, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream is set to arrive amid extensive fanfare.

With Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno continuing to make waves in the entertainment circuit, all eyes are now on the 6th of April, where worlds and fandoms will definitively collide.