Addison Rae's appearance on Jimmy Fallon labelled "cringe" after clip of her teaching him TikTok dances goes viral

TikTok star turned singer Addison Rae recently featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the internet is not amused. The 20 year old star made an appearance on the show to promote her new single "Obsessed." She also taught Jimmy Fallon a few TikTok dance moves and talked about social media fame.

While Addison Rae may have hoped for a better reception, the entire internet was out calling her bit on the show "cringy." Some are even calling out Addison Rae for "stolen moves" from black creators who originally made viral TikTok dances.

Also read: Fans demand justice for Jason Statham, The Rock, Stanley Tucci, and more as Prince William named "World's sexiest bald man"

Addison Rae and Jimmy Fallon's TikTok dances get panned as "cringeworthy"

The 2 minute clip features Addison Rae teaching Jimmy Fallon a bunch of TikTok dances that the two perform as a duo at the end of the section. Rolling their collective eyes, the internet didn't appreciate the effort, with many Twitter users spamming the posts with comments of cringe while others began calling her out for apparently stealing content from black creators.

Another person said “All these dance trends were created by black people and a lot of them black women but Addison has the followers so the exposure...you thief.” pic.twitter.com/1MgFFiB2l5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 28, 2021

This is so cringe . — Miriam 🦋🧚🏼 (@Miriamabdulxo) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

TF is that the dances were created by black women and a black woman wasn't brought on stage to make that point. That's why it looks so cringey — 🇪🇺𝖘𝖈𝖆𝖗 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿-𝖗𝖆𝖞 (@oscarxray) March 28, 2021

Addison Rae released her new single "Obsessed," after her breakup with on-again, off-again TikTok star Bryce Hall. In an interview, Addison revealed the inspiration behind the song:

"I was driving right before the studio. I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house. He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"

While the song's numbers are doing well on streaming platforms, people on Twitter have been very vocal about their distaste for the song.

Why did I cringe so bad watching this? 😂😂😂 I can’t be the only one 😂 — Dare to Zlatan_509 (@mitchyritch) March 27, 2021

Advertisement

This is so cringey to watch😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m4zwPCtpCz — 𝕊𝕟𝕖𝕒𝕜𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕒👻 (@snicker_doodle7) March 27, 2021

Wtf is this 😂😂😂 this is so weird make it stop😭 — Opinionated Orca (@OrcaOpinionated) March 27, 2021

Ths is what the Tonight Show has come to? Man, Jay Leno must be spinning in his grave rn smh — CHRIS (@chrizzo0) March 27, 2021

Cringe 😖😖😖😖 — B L M (@teasandsweets) March 27, 2021

Also read: Lil Nas X's Nike Air Max '97 "Satan Shoes" x MSCHF leaves Twitter scandalized