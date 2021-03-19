Addison Rae trolled over the release of her new music video "Obsessed"

TikTok star turned actress Addison Rae has now diversified herself further by releasing a brand new single titled "Obsessed." The 20-year-old star dropped the song without making an announcement, catching fans off guard but maybe not in the way she expected. The video has been getting mixed responses on social media with fans backing her vocal chops while others have been heavily critical of her singing performance.
Also read: Durte Dom and David Dobrik under fire after being accused of using sexual assault footage for vlogs
Addison Rae's new song divides the internet
The 2-minute long song titled "Obsessed" was released by Addison Rae on the 19 March, 2021 without any announcement or teaser. The video has spread far and wide, accruing over 140,000 likes within 8 hours of premiering. While Addison Rae's loyal fanbase has been showering her with support, the rest of the internet is not keen on the TikTok star's singing career. People took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction and annoyance of "TikTok stars making music."
The actress received a ton of support earlier following her announcement that her movie "He's All That" was picked up by Netflix for $20 Million. The TikTok star turned actress will be featuring in the gender-swapped remake of the 90's cult hit "She's All That" and will be joined by co-star Tanner Buchanan and original cast member Rachael Leigh Cook. The support showered on her by her fans has not carried over into her singing career with people calling for it to be taken down.
While the criticism for "Obsessed" continues on social media, the song has been trending on Spotify and other streaming platforms like YouTube and is delivering promising numbers for Addison Rae as of now.
Also read: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveals Wyatt Russell as the "New Captain America," and fans are not impressed