Addison Rae trolled over the release of her new music video "Obsessed"

TikTok star turned actress Addison Rae has now diversified herself further by releasing a brand new single titled "Obsessed." The 20-year-old star dropped the song without making an announcement, catching fans off guard but maybe not in the way she expected. The video has been getting mixed responses on social media with fans backing her vocal chops while others have been heavily critical of her singing performance.

Addison Rae's new song divides the internet

The 2-minute long song titled "Obsessed" was released by Addison Rae on the 19 March, 2021 without any announcement or teaser. The video has spread far and wide, accruing over 140,000 likes within 8 hours of premiering. While Addison Rae's loyal fanbase has been showering her with support, the rest of the internet is not keen on the TikTok star's singing career. People took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction and annoyance of "TikTok stars making music."

People are not happy with the song. Someone said “dixie watching everyone hate on addison rae’s new song and not hers for once.” pic.twitter.com/bMGAsJgkzW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 19, 2021

Oh Addison Rae dropped a new song? This could be cool... pic.twitter.com/czsVAaPaxT — Aodhan (@Aodhan40861034) March 19, 2021

NOW WHO TF ALLOWED ADDISON RAE TO RELEASE A FUCKING SONG. WHEN WILL WE AS A SOCIETY STOP ALLOWING TIKTOKERS TO RELEASE MUSIC pic.twitter.com/DSAPqslxDe — 𝓳 (@DEVILSCHXRRY) March 19, 2021

Me After Listening the Addison Rae Song 😰 pic.twitter.com/J21QArid6P — Utpal Singh (@ShootingShining) March 19, 2021

The actress received a ton of support earlier following her announcement that her movie "He's All That" was picked up by Netflix for $20 Million. The TikTok star turned actress will be featuring in the gender-swapped remake of the 90's cult hit "She's All That" and will be joined by co-star Tanner Buchanan and original cast member Rachael Leigh Cook. The support showered on her by her fans has not carried over into her singing career with people calling for it to be taken down.

So I tried listening to addison rae's new song and uh pic.twitter.com/19YC3ZBi7e — Jerry Jackson (@TheJerryJackson) March 19, 2021

addison rae releasing a song even before red velvet is testing my goddamn patience pic.twitter.com/SSoQSXaSvp — yana (@freeneovelvet) March 19, 2021

Addison Rae new song be hitting different on mute pic.twitter.com/b4Je7xdyuM — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@MemezSupplier) March 19, 2021

Excuse me, what do you mean addison rae released a SONG 😀 pic.twitter.com/8QVhbZxbZv — Liese/Luna 💖💛💙 (@Just_Liese) March 19, 2021

While the criticism for "Obsessed" continues on social media, the song has been trending on Spotify and other streaming platforms like YouTube and is delivering promising numbers for Addison Rae as of now.

