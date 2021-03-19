The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveals Wyatt Russell as the "New Captain America," and fans are not impressed

Note: This article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The second TV entry to Phase 4 of Marvel's Cinematic Universe plans, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has officially kicked off, setting a different tone to WandaVision.

Offering a darker and grittier version of events grounded in reality, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows the aftermath of Captain America's legacy as he stepped away from his responsibilities in Endgame appearing as an old man in his final appearance after the Time Heist and how Sam "Falcon" Wilson and James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes are coping in a world that is still recovering from Thanos' snap.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier reveals Wyatt Russell as the new Captain America, leaving the internet displeased

In a huge bait-and-switch move, Sam has chosen to walk away from the mantle of Captain America that was handed directly to him. After being handed over Captain America's vibranium shield, it seems that Sam doesn't deem himself ready for the role of being the next Captain America. Instead, he passed on the shield to the United States government, stating:

"Symbols are nothing without the men and women that give them meaning."

Leaving behind his role as an Avenger but not one to turn his back on those in need, Sam continues to help the people on Earth as a para-rescue soldier. In the final few moments of Episode 1 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a bombshell was dropped on fans as the new Captain America was revealed.

Appointed by the US Department of Defense, the new Captain America is revealed as a man named John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell.

Contradicting Sam's above statement, the US government was swift to assign a morally dubious government stooge for the position that Sam himself didn't feel worthy of carrying.

Something that fans and The Falcon have in common here is a mutual distaste for the new Captain America, just as the show makers intended. Here are some of the people's reactions to the new Captain America.

WHO THE HELL IS THIS MAN PLEASE EXPLAIN — ali 🤍 (@kiripimaaa) March 19, 2021

Wyatt Russell as John Walker will probably just be marvel’s pg13 version of homelander pic.twitter.com/fTFb1XlkQp — Tyler (@roopertpumpkin) March 19, 2021

i’m prob just emotional but it broke my heart seeing the new captain america and sam staring at the tv while the new cap showed but with steve’s shield. okay good night imma go cry about it :) #FalconAndTheWinterSoldier — yelitza (@yelitza_28_) March 19, 2021

we don’t talk about the new captain america, I already don’t like him pic.twitter.com/BqUfgOauAV — amryu (@chipsnmeer) March 19, 2021

New Captain America get announced and they couldn’t get a bigger crowd than that? Lmao — Dre🐍 (@WaveyForever) March 19, 2021

Bucky when he turns on the TV and they announce Walmart brand Carl from Up as the new Captain America instead of his boi Sam #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/ulDXGkN9q1 — ~Mae~ (@destpar234) March 19, 2021

Me when I saw the new captain America #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/XD0BtqkNq8 — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) March 19, 2021

Not sure why the mcu government trying to push a new captain america when they've got this guy pic.twitter.com/E8kvD33ZEW — Edwin De Paz (@EdwinDePizza) March 19, 2021

Why the fuck do they think we need a new captain america — daisy (@exidputa) March 19, 2021

How the new Captain America operates and what happens to the Captain America legacy remains to be seen as fans wait eagerly for the next episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

