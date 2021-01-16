"Corpse is like my younger brother": Valkyrae on Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast and Sykkuno

Popular YouTuber Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently spoke about the dynamic she shares with fellow streamers Corpse Husband, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and Sykkuno.

The quartet are one of the most popular groups in streaming today, and have amassed a fan base of their own. They're almost like a band.

Their popularity is such that they are commonly referred to as the "Amigops." The name was coined by their fans, who religiously stan their camaraderie with one another.

During a recent interactive session with viewers, Valkyrae described her relationship with the popular trio of Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno.

Valkyrae speaks about her "siblings" ft. Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast and Sykkuno

Valkyrae summed up her relationship with Corpse Husband, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno by describing them as her brothers.

In response to a question about about who the younger brother among the three was, Valkyrae had this to say:

"I think that's occupied by Corpse. I only have room for one younger brother. I feel like Toast is like an older brother. He gives me older brother vibes. Like, I go to him when I need advice. I feel like Corpse comes to me when he needs advice and Sykkuno I just want to fistfight! He is like the cousin I just want to beat up all the time."

Her descriptions of Corpse Husband and Disguised Toast were extremely heartwarming but fans only had time for her thoughts on Sykkuno.

Her description of a sibling dynamic soon invited quite a few reactions from fans online, as they praised the sibling energy Valkyrae and Corpse Husband share. Here are some tweets on the same:

Valkyrae saying she only has one slot for a younger brother and that's taken by Corpse 🥺🥺🥺 — BIGBANG⁵ • TTTOP'S LADY ✨👑 (@MCRmy_Echelon09) January 10, 2021

#VALKYRAE explaining her relationship with the amigops #CORPSE is like a little brother to me, he comes to me when he needs advice. #SYKKUNO is someone i just want to have a fist fight with #DISGUISEDTOAST gives me older brother vibes, where i come to him when i need advice — f☻♡ (@honk_amigops) January 10, 2021

i just realized corpse is the youngest sibling. this is so cute, i like it 🖤 — CYFREAK ARTE (@cyfreak_arte) January 5, 2021

Image via Breeze/ YouTube

Her recent comments seem to perfectly summarize the wholesome relationship she shares with Corpse, Toast, and Sykkuno. It has also become fodder for tons of fan fiction online.

From exhibiting crackling teamwork in Among Us to hunting in pairs in the popular survival game Rust, the popular "Amigops" quartet continues to win hearts online.