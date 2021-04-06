Disguised Toast asks Conan O'Brien to play Among Us with him, and fans are all for it

Popular streamer Jeremy Wang, aka Disguised Toast, wants to play Among Us with Conan O'Brien.

In what appears to have the makings of a dream crossover, Disguised Toast recently sent out a tweet directed towards the late-night talk-show host:

hey @ConanOBrien - i know its been a few years since we last spoke but you wanna play some Among Us? pic.twitter.com/JbDE0GpB5j — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 6, 2021

In the tweet, Disguised Toast shared a memorable throwback picture from TwitchCon 2017, where he met Conan O'Brien in person.

In his caption, he cheekily highlighted how it had been a few years since they last spoke and officially issued an Among Us invite to the renowned talk-show host.

Within moments of his posting, fans across the globe had a collective meltdown as they began to demand a Disguised Toast x Conan O'Brien Among Us stream.

Fans demand a Disguised Toast x Conan O'Brien Among Us crossover stream

Ever since Disguised Toast met Conan O'Brien during the Oktoberbrawl Hearthstone Tournament at Twitchcon back in 2017, his fans have often petitioned for the duo to collaborate.

During their meeting, Conan famously labeled Disguised Toast as "the best gamer name" he had ever heard.

BRINGING THIS BACK BABYYYYYY



Disguised Toast is the greatest name in gaming history 👑 - Conan O’Brien 2017 pic.twitter.com/e8KpCu0xd0 — waffle 🍞 (@Wafflebreadx) April 6, 2021

Since then, Disguised Toast has moved on from his Hearthstone days to the world of Facebook Gaming, where he is currently one of the biggest names.

Back in February this year, Disguised Toast created quite a stir among fans when he mentioned Conan O'Brien on stream. It so happened that one of his viewers informed him that the popular host's son plays Among Us.

In response to this, Disguised Toast famously replied:

"Conan O'Brien's son plays Among Us. Well, maybe I can play with him and his son"

A month-and-a-half later, his aforementioned statement seems to finally be coming to fruition, with his recent tweet officially initiating the process to get Conan on board for a dream Among Us crossover.

Here are some of the reactions online, as excited fans gushed at the possibility of a Disguised Toast x Conan O'Brien stream:

PLEASE MEGA VOUCH I NEED TO SEE THIS — saf (@safonjah) April 6, 2021

shoot your shot — ang²⁰ (@discorpses) April 6, 2021

LAMAOAOKEJFJEJW TOAST



fuxking vouch — 𝐤𝐚𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐚 🌱📃 (@kathesimp) April 6, 2021

HARD VOUCHHH FOR THISSS — Miles 🍞🐻 || 📌AMIGOPS FANART (@milesliceofart) April 6, 2021

Shoot your shot toast pic.twitter.com/e8EPQRxDfp — Allecrast (@allecrast1) April 6, 2021

TOAST HELP- biggest vouch!! — mel (@agorapovic) April 6, 2021

toast and conan in one lobby would be two chaotic evils PLS MAKE IT HAPPEN — amigups ☀️🌱🍞🌧 (@keaikatsuki) April 6, 2021

disguised toast and conan o brien have the same overconfident and smart, funny guy energy. they have to be put in the same among us lobby together — amigups ☀️🌱🍞🌧 (@keaikatsuki) April 6, 2021

well it’s fallon’s loss, manifesting toast playing with conan or dare i say it, obama — 🌱 | iris. (@SlKEKKUNO) April 6, 2021

Interestingly, Disguised Toast's tweet comes in the aftermath of Jimmy Fallon officially announcing his Twitch debut alongside Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

Most fans were disappointed upon seeing Disguised Toast's name being left out of Fallon's stream. The Taiwanese-Canadian streamer and the aforementioned trio are commonly referred to as the Among Us "Amigops" by fans.

However, Disguised Toast doesn't seem to be too perturbed by this recent snub, as evidenced by his hilarious reply to Valkyrae:

just marinate jimmy fallon for me~~~ — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 6, 2021

As fans continue to demand a Disguised Toast x Conan O'Brien Among Us stream, all eyes are now on the talk-show host as a response to the invite is eagerly awaited.