Disguised Toast to potentially stream Among Us with popular talk show host Conan O'Brien

Jeremy Wang, also known as "Disguised Toast," has hinted at a possible crossover. He's stated that he would like to stream Among Us with Conan O’Brien and his son.

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account.

Conan O'Brien is known for his late-night talk show, Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Before he began his hosting career, he worked as a writer for a popular TV show, The Simpsons.

The Canadian streamer was told by one of his viewers that the popular host's son plays Among Us. Disguised Toast was quick to respond and suggested a pretty intriguing proposition.

"Conan O’Brien’s son plays Among Us. Well, maybe I can play with him and his son."

Disguised Toast, on the other hand, is one of the many upcoming streamers who has taken the gaming community by storm with his Among Us streams.

Disguised Toast is aware of Conan O'Brien's love for Among Us

Conan O'Brien has been pretty vocal about his love for video games. During the Team Coco podcast, the host expressed his admiration for InnerSloth's murder-mystery title. He also stated that he finds the game rather confusing.

Advertisement

On the podcast, he was the imposter in his very first game and went on to win the round. This reiterated that he has a knack for gaming.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons devs need to bring in more romantic associations.

Also read: "Love Fortnite and will always play it to some capacity": Ninja debunks rumors suggesting he's quitting the battle royale game.

Conan O'Brien has previously met Disguised Toast and is aware of his success. In 2017, when the Canadian streamer was at the Oktoberbrawl Hearthstone Finals, he had a pretty candid interaction with the popular American host.

Conan O'Brien also expressed his liking for the streamer's name on screen, stating that it is one of the finest he has come across.

Conan O'Brien's son is also a massive Among Us fan, which is encouraging news for fans looking at a potential crossover.