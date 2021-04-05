xQc banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server again  

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc, just received his third ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server.

The ban came shortly after asking his honest patrons to invade other Twitch streams because he was handed a hefty jail sentence with which he disagreed.

After he was sentenced to 224 months in NoPixel's jail, he convinced his viewers to “chat hop” into other streamers. His motive irked other roleplayers on the platform.

xQc seemed relieved when viewers agreed to spam other channels to voice their support for him.

Sadly, this was rather short-lived, as several streamers, including ‘Kyle’ who was roleplaying as a police officer when the events unfolded, blasted xQc’s viewers for their actions.

"You’re jumping from some guy’s stream to complain about something that nobody did, for somebody who doesn’t even know you f**king exist. You are a sad f**king idiot."

The reason for the Canadian streamer's ban from the server remains shrouded in mystery. xQc has struggled to maintain a good relationship with streamers roleplaying as police officers since he exploited a bug against them.

WHAT A ROLLERCOASTED OF A STREAM. SORRY FOR THE TRASHY MOOD BY THE END I GOT UNREASONABLY MAD. A LOT OF RUMMORS ARE SPREADING BUT LISTEN, EVERYONE CHILL. I DID A LOT OF BAD THINGS YESTERDAY AND I ADMIT TO MY FAULTS. DONT SPREAD HATRED ON ANYONE, WHAT I SAY ISNT ALWAYS TRUE — xQc (@xQc) April 4, 2021

He apologized for getting unreasonably mad during his stream via a Twitter post. He then asked his fans not to spread hate on the platform.

xQc creates headlines yet again

The Canadian streamer received a ban in early March for exploiting a bug. The drama started when xQc was arrested by an officer in an earlier GTA 5 RP stream. He accused the officer of intentionally arresting him and driving slowly to extend visibility on xQc's stream, something he was not too happy about.

In retaliation, the streamer exploited a glitch that allowed him to equip weapons while handcuffed and murdered two players who were roleplaying as cops. xQc was then banned from the server for violating the rules and exploiting glitches.

Even though he took responsibility for his actions, xQc stated that he was driven to a point where he couldn't make a rational decision.

Before the GTA RP server, xQc also made headlines while being a part of OfflineTV's Rust Server. He couldn't maintain a healthy relationship with other streamers who wanted more of an RP experience and were irritated by his actions, which also caused a split in the server.

Even though he apologized for his actions, it is unclear how long he will have to step away from the GTA RP server.

