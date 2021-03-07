"What I did was terrible": xQc banned for a second time from GTA 5 RP server

Felix "XC" Lengyel was recently handed his second ban on GTA 5's NoPixel RP server after a violent breakout and glitch exploit in-game.

The streamer was also banned in late February 2021 for flaunting the rules of the exclusive GTA RP server by running people over in his car. The ex-Overwatch professional has addressed and apologized for the subsequent ban. Like the first ban, this will also be temporary.

Also read: David Dobrik Drama explained: The Internet wants Dobrik and his squad canceled, here is why

xQc apologizes for GTA 5 RP outburst and glitch exploit

The drama started when xQc was arrested by an officer in an earlier GTA 5 RP stream. He accused the officer of intentionally arresting him and driving slowly to extend the visibility on xQc's stream, something he was not too happy about.

In retaliation, the streamer exploited a glitch that allowed him to equip weapons while handcuffed and murdered two players who were roleplaying as cops. xQc was then banned from the server for violating the rules and exploiting glitches.

Advertisement

xQc has since released a lengthy statement and let his viewers know what was going through his head at the time.

"What I did is terrible, and it’s actual trash. I should be banned for it, and I have been banned for it."

The ex-Overwatch professional is holding himself accountable but also mentioned what drove him to that point in the first place. He referred to how the police officer was stalling to drive xQc to the station.

He mentioned what the GTA 5 RP user MOONMOON said.

"We will take as long as we need to process you. Do you understand that, son?"

This was xQc's response:

"Yeah, but if you take overly long… if you take unnecessary lengths of time to lengthen the time on purpose, it’s not cool. Nobody likes it."

It is unclear for how long xQc will remain banned on the server and if he will ever return.

Also read: Egod trends online as Elon Musk posts another Dogecoin tweet