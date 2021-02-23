xQc banned from GTA RP server: NoPixel

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been banned from the newly released GTA RP server, "NoPixel."

xQc was banned for knocking over other roleplayers with his vehicle despite being told that it was against the rules.

The NoPixel server has seen a massive surge on Twitch in the last few weeks. This is primarily because the server is now associated with some of the most popular streamers on the internet like xQc, Summit1g, and Shroud.

During his stream on February 22nd, xQc got a notification stating that he had been locked out of the server.

He's since addressed the ban.

"Yeah, I broke the rules. I said I wouldn’t do any more “VDM” and people know that though. I showed all the signs, legitimately, genuinely, that it was bad or you couldn’t do it in the way that I did it," he said.

The variety streamer confessed that he had broken several rules but also went on to state that rules are broken every minute.

xQc is in turbulent waters yet again

The Canadian streamer is known for his notorious personality, which has seen him at the receiving end of several bans from Twitch. His most recent ban came following a case of stream sniping at the GlitchCon Fall Guys event. A team led by xQc eliminated a team led by Shroud during the event.

xQc also had been streaming on OfflineTV's Rust server before his actions caused a split in the server. He was accused of bullying several small streamers. Things took a turn for the worse when Pokimane left the server, and xQc was blamed for the same.

The Rust server has seen a drastic decline since the launch of the NoPixel server.

It seemed like a perfect place for a streamer like xQc, allowing him to plan quick buck making plots and evading the cops.

The Canadian streamer is an asset for the server as his streams attract millions of viewers. A permanent ban is unlikely, but there's no news of when he'll be allowed on the server again.

