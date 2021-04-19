Summit1g, Sykkuno, and other streamers react to xQc's 4th ban from the GTA RP NoPixel server

Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc, returned to the NoPixel GTA RP server on 12 April after the devs handed him his third ban from the server. Sadly, his presence on the server was rather short-lived as they banned him for the fourth time earlier today. This time, it might be as long as 30 days.

NoPixel is a private server and has fixed guidelines that every streamer needs to follow. xQc has had a rocky relationship with other roleplayers and clearly his relationship with the devs isn't good either.

As expected, the community weighed in on this decision. Sykkuno, who had previously stated that xQc had always been nice to him, seemed pretty baffled.

Also read: Valkyrae outlines problems with YouTube streaming; leaves fans wondering about potential return to Twitch

Upon hearing the news, he thought it was a prank and refused to believe it.

"xQc got banned..what..For what..Its been like one day. What could've happened? He got banned today? I can't tell people if they're trolling."

Jaryd Russell Lazar, more commonly known by his online alias summit1g is one of the most regular streamers of the GTA RP server. He suggested that xQc abusing the vehicle scuff wasn't a valid reason for the ban.

Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

Advertisement

Why was xQc banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server

Apparently, xQc talked about the bans of other players while being arrested on the server. Moreover, he dropped a gun when he was already dead, and ended up abusing the vehicle scuff. All these activities violate the server’s rules and naturally led to a ban.

The variety streamer stated that he never renounced the vehicle scuff feature and is willing to accept a permanent ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server if the devs are able to discover even a single instance of him doing so.

“I will exchange my thirty-day ban for a permaban if they find one instance of me misusing the game’s feature, vehicle scuff. That’s it. I’m doing it!”

Even if his ban is overturned, it is possible that the community might not see xQc return to the RP server. The Canadian streamer believes that there is a possible bias against him.

Even though the variety streamer streams a lot of other titles, the GTA server enabled him to become the most watched Twitch streamer of 2021.