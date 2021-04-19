Valkyrae outlines problems with YouTube streaming; leaves fans wondering about potential return to Twitch

Twitch and YouTube have been taking virtual jabs at each other for what seems like forever. And now, it seems like Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter has entered this debate and had her say.

The 100 Thieves co-owner started streaming on Twitch in 2015 but left the platform for YouTube last year. Be that as it may, several streamers have expressed their disappointment with the Google-owned streaming platform, with Valkyrae being the latest name on the list.

Also read: Disguised Toast reveals that he was “kicked” from OfflineTV’s Rust server and has no plans on returning

According to the Content Creator of the Year, YouTube needs many changes for it to become a force to be reckoned with.

This is what she said during one of her recent streams:

“I’m surprised a lot of changes haven’t happened yet. It’s taking a very long time. I’ve been streaming on YouTube for like a year and two months now, but the only thing they changed is they added clipping.”

However, there is absolutely no way for someone to view their clips later on, as it turns out. Meaning, there is no directory where the platform saves these clips.

Instead, it creates a link for the clip, which someone can later use elsewhere.

Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

Advertisement

Is Valkyrae leaving YouTube for Twitch?

The American streamer was the first female gamer and content creator for 100 Thieves and has served as an advocate for women in the gaming fraternity.

While she criticized YouTube during one of her recent streams, she managed to keep everything under wraps. As for whether she will keep streaming on the platform by renewing her contract after it ends, Valkyrae has no idea yet.

“I like streaming on YouTube. Like, I like that everything’s in one place. I like that my VODs are here; I like that I’ve built such a massive community on here. But, you know, I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future.”

Other streamers like Herschel Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV and Jack “CouRageJD” Dunlop have criticized the platform mentioned above on several occasions. It is possible that the devs might make the required changes now that Valkyrae has joined the bandwagon too.

Also read: Corpse Husband’s in-game hug leaves Valkyrae in stitches