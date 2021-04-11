What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

The Fishing tourney event in Animal Crossing has concluded, and a whole new range of events are being lined up for next month.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a surprise entry in the list of titles that came out in 2020. New Horizons completed its one-year anniversary last month and is showing no signs of slowing down in popularity.

Nintendo offered its honest patrons several records as the title turned a year old, with more rewards lined up as the devs roll out new updates.

The events in April have already attracted many players who are wondering when the next update will come. The devs, on several occasions, have pointed out that there's a lot for the fans to look forward to.

While fans wait for an update on new events, events like Bunny Day have already taken place, which was an astounding success.

The Prom Seasonal event will end on April 30, but there’s no information on any updates coming in May right now.

Events coming to Animal Crossing in May 2021

Advertisement

Another event that might be repeated this year is the May Day event. It is the only event that allows players to interact with Rover and his briefcase at the end of a maze.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to unlock and craft the cherry blossom DIY recipes

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets

While the players are unsure about what will happen to the aforementioned event, the devs might introduce the event with new rewards, which will increase the gusto around it.

Last year, players received a seasonal item as a reward from Mother’s Day celebration event. However, this time players may receive several seasonal items since the Prom Seasonal event also introduced many seasonal items.

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The International Museum Day that took place last year left fans wanting for more. Even though the devs were able to deliver on the premise, Animal Crossing players felt that a lot was missing.

The devs tweaked certain elements of Bunny Day this year in response to the feedback the players had shared. This reiterates the idea that The International Museum Day shouldn't be as disappointing as it was last year.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

Other seasonal events that could be seen in the future are World Laughter Day, Cinco De Mayo, Children’s Day, World Bee Day, World Turtle Day, and Africa Day.