Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a surprise entry in the list of titles that came out last year. The previous titles in the long-running franchise were massive successes. Naturally, New Horizons had some big shoes to fill.

It didn't fail to deliver and bagged the award for the Best Family Game at The Game Awards. The game is the best-selling one in the Animal Crossing franchise and the 28th best selling game in history.

The creative ability of the title remains unexampled. Be that as it may, the title was challenged on the basis of its in-game characters, who seem rather uninteresting and dull compared to the previous entries in the franchise.

The devs have rolled out several updates and have introduced new characters with intriguing storylines to keep the spark alive.

From Tom Nook to the Able Sisters, every player has a character they relate with. That being said, there is no way the players know everything about their dead in-game characters.

Here are some secrets that players' favorite characters have been hiding in plain sight all this while.

Animal Crossing characters and their secrets

Tom Nook's obsession with golf

Tom Nook is the first character the players come in contact with. He is the character that sends the players on quests to try to earn bells in order to pay off his loan.

Moreover, he is also responsible for any sort of island expansion that happens in the game. Fans can see golf clubs in the resident’s tent when they visit Nook for an upgrade. Additionally, Tom Nook’s office is also home to special golf magazines. Further, even in Happy Home Designers, the loading screen shows Tom Nook playing golf.

It is rather surprising that this detail escaped the attention of Animal Crossing players.

Able Family history

Every Animal Crossing player is aware of the complicated family history of the Able Sisters. This is all the more clear when the focus falls on the multiple family portraits that reside on the wall behind Sable’s work station. In fact, one of the pictures shows the three Able sisters hanging out at a beach. This indicates that the family may have visited the island earlier.

Mabel and Sable run the family business, while their formerly estranged sister, Labelle, who had left to pursue fashion, has also returned to reunite with her siblings.

Tom Nook's feud with Redd in Animal Crossing

Redd is the traveling fox in the game who seems to have a rather unpleasant relationship with Tom Nook. The first clue of the rivalry between the two characters comes to surface when Nook speaks of his bad experience of having worked with a fox in the past in Happy Home Designer.

Similarly, Redd points out on several occasions that it is dangerous to work with Tom Nook and that Animal Crossing players should be wary of him.

Isabelle’s love for gardening

Isabelle is a character that every Animal Crossing player adores. Her love for gardening is visible as she always has a different plant on her table.

Some of these are pretty rare and exotic and require a lot of care and attention, which just reiterates her love for gardening in the title.