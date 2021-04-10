All you need to know about the Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing

Spring has begun for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. This means a whole new range of events and activities are lined up for them, starting with the Fishing Tourney event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds a recurring event that occurs four times a year, called Fishing Tourney. Nintendo will host it on January 9th, April 10th, July 10th, and October 9th. Moreover, C.J., a special character, will set up a tent outside of Resident Services each day during the event.

Isabelle is busy today informing everyone about the event’s duration, which commenced at 9 AM and will go on until 6 PM. Players have to ensure they upgrade their Resident Services from a tent to a building. Also, their islands must have at least a two to three-star evaluation for the event to take place.

Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing

Everyone on the players’ island will be busy catching fish throughout the day. Be that as it may, players aren’t competing with others in-game, as in this event, quantity matters more than quality.

Animal Crossing players have to catch as much fish as possible in three minutes. Each fish will give one point, but they will earn two bonus points for catching over three fish.

Players can also invite friends to participate in the event, and each user can earn up to ten points depending on their team’s overall performance.

Every event in Animal Crossing brings out items the players can earn or purchase to decorate their islands. The Fishing Tourney event is no different.

Catching three fish will give players bonus points (Image via Animal Crossing world)

The items will be:

Anchor statue

Fish door plate

Fish drying rack

Fish pochette

Fish print

Fish print tee

Fish rug

Fish umbrella

Fish wand

Fishing rod stand

Fresh cooler

Marine pop wall

Tackle bag

It is important to note that all these items are customizable, and the players can craft them in any color of their choice.

There are 13 items to get to complete the Fishing Tourney swag item set (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Animal Crossing players at the end of the day need to get in touch with C.J., who will inform them of the number of points they gathered. Using the “Swap my points for swag” option, players can trade these points for an exclusive Fishing Tourney item.

Since there are 13 items to get, players will need to earn and exchange at least 130 points to get the entire Fishing Tourney swag item set.