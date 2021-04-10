Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

All you need to know about the Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing

The Fishing Tourney event has returned (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Fishing Tourney event has returned (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nakul Ahuja
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 31 min ago
Feature

Spring has begun for Animal Crossing players in the Northern Hemisphere. This means a whole new range of events and activities are lined up for them, starting with the Fishing Tourney event.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds a recurring event that occurs four times a year, called Fishing Tourney. Nintendo will host it on January 9th, April 10th, July 10th, and October 9th. Moreover, C.J., a special character, will set up a tent outside of Resident Services each day during the event.

Isabelle is busy today informing everyone about the event’s duration, which commenced at 9 AM and will go on until 6 PM. Players have to ensure they upgrade their Resident Services from a tent to a building. Also, their islands must have at least a two to three-star evaluation for the event to take place.

Fishing Tourney event in Animal Crossing

Everyone on the players’ island will be busy catching fish throughout the day. Be that as it may, players aren’t competing with others in-game, as in this event, quantity matters more than quality.

Animal Crossing players have to catch as much fish as possible in three minutes. Each fish will give one point, but they will earn two bonus points for catching over three fish.

Players can also invite friends to participate in the event, and each user can earn up to ten points depending on their team’s overall performance.

Every event in Animal Crossing brings out items the players can earn or purchase to decorate their islands. The Fishing Tourney event is no different.

Also read: Disguised Toast reveals that he was “kicked” from OfflineTV’s Rust server and has no plans on returning

Advertisement
Catching three fish will give players bonus points (Image via Animal Crossing world)
Catching three fish will give players bonus points (Image via Animal Crossing world)

The items will be:

  • Anchor statue
  • Fish door plate
  • Fish drying rack
  • Fish pochette
  • Fish print
  • Fish print tee
  • Fish rug
  • Fish umbrella
  • Fish wand
  • Fishing rod stand
  • Fresh cooler
  • Marine pop wall
  • Tackle bag

It is important to note that all these items are customizable, and the players can craft them in any color of their choice.

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons - How to unlock and craft the cherry blossom DIY recipes

There are 13 items to get to complete the Fishing Tourney swag item set (Image via Animal Crossing world)
There are 13 items to get to complete the Fishing Tourney swag item set (Image via Animal Crossing world)
Advertisement

Animal Crossing players at the end of the day need to get in touch with C.J., who will inform them of the number of points they gathered. Using the “Swap my points for swag” option, players can trade these points for an exclusive Fishing Tourney item.

Since there are 13 items to get, players will need to earn and exchange at least 130 points to get the entire Fishing Tourney swag item set.

Published 10 Apr 2021, 14:31 IST
comments icon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी