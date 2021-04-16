Corpse Husband's in-game hug leaves Valkyrae in stitches 

Rachel Hofstetter, better known as Valkyrae, failed to control her laughter while streaming the new survival game 'First Class Trouble,' with Sykkuno, Corpse Husband and Disguised Toast.

The quartet are one of the most popular streaming groups today and have amassed a fan base of their own. Their fame is almost like of a band.

Their popularity is such that they are commonly referred to as the "Amigops." The name was coined by their fans, who love their camaraderie.

Valkyrae, however, shares a special relationship with the faceless YouTuber and has called Corpse Husband her younger brother on several occasions.

While streaming the survival game recently, Corpse Husband gave a virtual hug to the Content Creator of the Year and whispered "I wanna know if I tell you a secret" in her ears which is a line from his hit single with Machine Gun Kelly: Daywalker.

Valkyrae couldn't control herself and burst out laughing.

"Oh god I'm gonna cry..stop," she said and continued laughing.

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband have come closer after working on Daywalker

Corpse Husband's hit single with MGK has been causing havoc on the internet since it came out. However, the most surprising factor of the song was the appearance of Valkyrae who played Corpse's role in the video.

Corpse Husband revealed after the success of the song that the American streamer worked really hard and was given a very brief notice to prepare. Not only that, Valkyrae was sick when she was approached to be a part of the video and still managed to pull it off.

The 100 Thieves co-owner has also stated that she got a lot of offers after the success of Daywalker. While she has managed to keep everything under wraps, it is possible that her honest patrons might soon see her in another video.

Valkyrae also got a call from MGK earlier today who thanked her for her work in the music video. While she didn't say much on the subject, it is possible that the community could witness another magnificent crossover.