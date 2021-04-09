Sykkuno throws his weight behind xQc after his ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server 

Félix xQc Lengyel recently received his third ban from the NoPixel GTA RP server, but fellow streamer Sykkuno has suggested that the decision was rather harsh.

Sykkuno, via his April 7 stream, stated that he was shocked when he heard of the Canadian streamer's ban from the server. He stated that he could only speak from his point of view and put it across like this:

“What I can say is that he’s always been nice to me. And, he’s good at making people laugh. So, I don’t think he’s all bad. Does that make [what xQc did] ok? I have no clue, but that’s not up to me. I just think he’s been a good guy before, and he’s always been nice to me.”

Shroud suggests that xQc is looking for drama

Michael Grzesiek, better known as Shroud, via his recent stream, stated that NoPixel's rules are all over the place and have been that way for a while now.

He went on to say that xQc was intentionally trying to get banned for the server. Moreover, he said, these are private servers with their own set of guidelines that every player must follow.

xQc was sentenced to 224 months in prison but disagreed with the conviction. The variety streamer convinced his honest patrons to spam other streamer's streams to protest against the unfair ruling.

The reason behind his third ban from the server remains shrouded in mystery.

The Canadian streamer is the most-watched streamer of the year so far

Recent reports suggest that variety streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has become the most-watched streamer of 2021, with a mind-boggling 73.2 million views. He ended 2020 on a high note. According to a report by Stream Hatchet, xQc had kicked off 2021 in a similar fashion.

According to the report, xQc topped the charts as the most-watched influencer in the first quarter of 2021 with 73.2 million views. To put that into perspective, it means he's been watched for 30 million hours in that time.

He is miles ahead of streamers like Alexandre "Gaules" Borba, Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar, Ludwig Anders Ahgren, and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who stand at the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 9th position.

Perhaps all the drama on GTA RP, which has seen xQc get banned three times, is paying off.

Be that as it may, xQc stated earlier today that he expects his ban to be lifted in the next couple of days.

"For all the RP andy’s, if I’m unbanned, it will probably either later tonight or tomorrow. I spoke to the admins."

Fans can expect to watch the Canadian streamer causing havoc in the streets of Los Santos sooner rather than later.