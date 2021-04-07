GTA RP streamer xQc beats Ludwig, Gaules, Summit1g, and Shroud as most-watched Twitch star in 2021 so far

Recent reports suggest that variety streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has become the most-watched streamer of 2021, with a mind-boggling 73.2 million views.

There is no denying that the Canadian is one of the more popular streamers in the industry. The streamer is known for his outspoken personality but is also famous for his intriguing Minecraft, Mario Kart, and GTA RP streams.

His numbers in 2020 reached new heights as he took on Among Us and even played chess with several Grandmasters (GM).

The former Overwatch pro was also a massive part of OfflineTV's Rust server. Although he caused a split in the server, xQc remains one of the most notoriously successful streamers to have entered the scene in a long time.

Also read: GTA RP helps GTA 5 dethrone League of Legends as most-watched title of 2021

A look at the most-watched streamers so far this year (Image via Stream Hatchet)

He ended 2020 on a high note, and according to a report by Stream Hatchet, xQc has kicked off 2021 in a similar fashion.

According to the report, xQc topped the charts as the most-watched influencer in the first quarter of 2021 with 73.2 million views. To put that into perspective, it means he's been watched for 30 million hours, collectively, in that time.

He is miles ahead of streamers like Alexandre "Gaules" Borba, Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar, Ludwig Anders Ahgren, and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, who stand at the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 9th positions, respectively.

Perhaps all the drama on GTA RP, which has seen xQc get banned three times now, is paying off.

Advertisement

xQc gets banned from the GTA RP server for the third time

The variety streamer has had a rocky relationship with the NoPixel RP server. xQc has recently received his third ban from the server just a couple of months after the new update hit the shelves.

He was previously banned for exploiting a bug, which goes directly against the aforementioned server's guidelines.

This time around, however, the reason for his ban remains shrouded in mystery. Be that as it may, he had a run-in with streamers roleplaying as policemen in the game.

He was sentenced to 224 months in prison but disagreed with the conviction. xQc persuaded his honest patrons to intrude on other streamers' streams to protest against the unfair treatment. This is probably what vexed the devs who handed him his third ban from the server, which will see him step away from the title for an unknown period.

It is safe to assume that all this controversy and drama has enabled him to make headlines and raise eyebrows. xQc's content is not everyone's cup of team, and by the looks of it, his numbers could continue to rise in the second quarter of 2021.