"You have to actively try to get banned": Shroud comments on xQc's third ban from the GTA RP server 

Mike Shroud Grzesiek recently shared his two cents on Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s third GTA RP ban. He seemed to sympathize with the Canadian streamer and also went on to say that rules on the NoPixel server are "all over the place."

Like everyone else, Shroud is also unaware of the reason behind xQc's ban from the server. Even though he urged everyone to follow the guidelines, he admitted that the rules are inconsistent.

On the flip side, even though he sympathized with the Canadian streamer, he believes that a third ban is only for someone who is looking for drama.

“I mean, sh*t, it’s hard to get banned. You have to try to get banned from that sh*t. You really do. To get banned from NoPixel? Come on. You have to actively try to get banned.”

Shroud and xQc's relationship is full of turmoil

He wrapped up the conversation by implying that the rules of a private server have to be meticulously followed and the streamers have to be respectful.

“I don’t play on a community server and start talking sh*t to the admins. If you do that, you should be done permanently. I’m not saying that happened. But if it did, and that resulted in a permanent ban, then it would make sense. You can’t argue that. Accept the fact that it’s their space, that is their realm, that is their creation, that is their rules. Whatever. Just respect them.”

Shroud has had a rocky relationship with xQc. The variety streamer stream sniped at a GlitchCon Fall Guys event eliminating a team led by Shroud. Even though the former apologized for the same, things haven't been the same between the two.

Both Shroud and xQc were a part of OfflineTV's Rust server and the former was the first to point out that the variety streamer will be the reason for the downfall of the server.

Sadly, that is exactly what happened. Several streamers on the server blasted xQc for bulliyng them which ultimately caused a split in the server.

From the looks of it, the GTA RP server has been no different for the Canadian streamer who got banned for the third time. There is no update on the reason for his ban. Moreover, the duration for which he will have to step away also remains shrouded in mystery.