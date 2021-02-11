Corpse Husband hints at a face reveal, says its "inevitable"

Content Warning: The following piece contains self-harm details, as told by Corpse Husband stated in his recent Q&A session.

Corpse Husband is probably one of the most intriguing personalities on the internet at this moment. The faceless streamer has been uploading content to YouTube for a while, but got a massive boost in viewership in 2020 after he started streaming Among Us.

The YouTuber is one of many who has chosen to hide his face from his ardent followers and has also been pretty vocal about his health issues.

While he has been pretty adamant about not revealing his face, he stated that a face reveal is "inevitable on a recent stream."

During a candid Q&A session with his patrons, the YouTuber shed more light on how he manages to hide his face in public.

Also read: xQc has a hilarious encounter with Cyberpunk 2077 NPC Johnny Silverhand while streaming the GTA RP server.

Corpse Husband revealed that he doesn't have any friends and refuses to go outside. On the flip side, he also said that a face-reveal is on the horizon and will happen sooner or later.

"Realistically, it will happen inevitably against my will. A lot of people think it’s a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply fucking hate my face. Peoples’ expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable."

Corpse Husband also revealed that he still struggles with self-harm. He even admitted to bodily harm with razors shortly before going live on stream.

Advertisement

Corpse Husband opens up on issue of self-harm and

The YouTuber's deep voice, coupled with an interesting storytelling method, attracted the viewers the most.

Additionally, the faceless streamer has been pretty vocal about his health issues and has received immense support from the community.

Also read: Pokimane shuts down comment suggesting she "boosted" her Valorant account.

Tw// Self harm

I just listened to the last Q&A of Corpse and how he is still struggling with sh. And it's been hard listening to that knowing that it's something I used to deal with. But in a way, it's been a relief knowing that I'm not alone.

Love you Corpse, you're not alone🖤 — Loreena 🌧 (@sweetestbandito) February 10, 2021

I know I’ll never understand the shit Corpse goes through but hearing his Q&A fucking hurt. You never know what a person goes through but I hope he knows that we support the fuck out of him and anything he does. If it’s worth anything, love you always 🖤 @Corpse_Husband — alexandria (@corpse_atlantic) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: SypherPK sheds light on yet another "pay to win" situation in Fortnite.

"That's something that I still struggle with, there have been multiple streams in the past where I was f***ing cutting my face with razor blades like 10 minutes before going live. You never know what people are going through behind the scenes"

Streamers who refuse to reveal their faces have been subjected to a lot of hatred from the community. Corpse Husband, Pokimane, and PewDiePie recently decided to shift to VTubing for a while and received a lot of backlash.

The demand for a face reveal continues to surge every day. However, the hope is that Corpse Husband keeps his best interests in mind before making any decision.