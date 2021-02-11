SypherPK sheds light on yet another "pay to win" situation in Fortnite 

Since its inception, Fortnite has cemented itself as a force to be reckoned with. The competitive ability of the 100-man Battle Royale, coupled with an assortment of intriguing weapons, mouth-watering skins and emotes, has attracted players with distinct play-styles over the years.

Even though players are unable to enhance their competitive ability in Fortnite with the use of money, the title has come under fire due to cosmetic skins, some of which give the players an edge above the rest.

In yet another informative stream, consistent Fortnite streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan gave his ardent followers a glimpse of another cosmetic skin that gives players an unfair advantage.

Via a recent stream, SypherPK explained how a player can become a hologram in front of other players. However, the players need to time the Accolade emote along with the hologram to be able to make the most of this trick.

The hologram can be found at Kit's Cantina, which is a result of Fortnite's association with Disney+ title, The Mandalorian. The hologram can be found near the stage, which will allow players to strike off enemies and get ahead in the game.

Yet another cosmetic skin causes trouble in Fortnite

Several streamers, over the course of the success of the title, have highlighted certain skins that give the players a competitive advantage over their opponents.

SypherPK has highlighted several skins which he found game-breaking. The Lt. Evergreen skin is one of many which he highlighted in his streams.

The skin enabled the players to camouflage in areas with a lot of green coverm, making it impossible for other players to spot the player.

Image Via Epic Games

So much so that Epic removed the black/black and white/white combinations from the Boundless set just a few updates ago. This made the players invisible behind the shadows, making it difficult for other players to spot them.

The competitive ability of Fortnite has been challenged on several occasions. Several renowned streamers like xQc have questioned the title in terms of its competitive capabilities.

The last thing the players want is for Fortnite to give an advantage to players who possess a cosmetic skin that others don't.