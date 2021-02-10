xQc has a hilarious encounter with Cyberpunk 2077 NPC Johnny Silverhand while streaming the GTA RP server

Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently revealed a list of streamers who would turn up to stream the new GTA RP server.

The Canadian streamer was part of OfflineTV's Rust server, and it was safe to assume that he would make a move to the GTA server. xQc didn't disappoint and is currently peaking at 70k viewers while streaming said server.

One of the most noteworthy moments of the server came when he encountered Johnny Silverhand from CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077, who seemed to be in a 'fix.'

xQc was riding a bike when he decided to make his move onto the back of the truck. Everything seemed to be going fine until the truck took a sharp turn, launching him and his bike into the air.

What followed is a bug that the players have encountered in Cyberpunk 2077, making the game less enjoyable.

xQc meets Johhny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077

The streamer tried his best to hold his laughter, but it seemed to be an uphill task as Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077 arrived on the scene the very next moment and seemed to be in a 'fix.'

"I think we broke him," said xQc as he failed miserably in holding back his laughter.

Johnny Silverhand gave an interesting in-game reply stating that he was fine but glitched again. Instead of sitting inside the car to drive away, the NPC squatted outside the vehicle and seemed to try and close the door as he usually would've done.

Johnny Silverhand's appearance in the stream cracked up xQc

Cyberpunk 2077 came out in December last year after a series of delays. Sadly, the response to the title has been rather mixed as it has encountered several game-breaking bugs.

Even though the devs have been working countless hours to try to put an end to them, it seems to be an uphill task that has nullified the excitement around Cyberpunk 2077.

Be that as it may, it is safe to assume that the GTA server might not have the same number of bugs as Cyberpunk 2077. Streamers like xQc, Anders "Ludwig" Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno", Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, and many more have made their presence felt on the server, which came out this month.