"YouTube is looking to sign more streamers": Valkyrae urges streamers to quit Twitch following a massive privacy breach

In a rather interesting turn of events, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has urged Twitch streamers to defect to YouTube Gaming following a leak in the popular streaming platform's source code.

The recent leak revealed tons of sensitive details, including streamers' passwords, other account information, and more importantly, their earnings from the platform in the last two years.

The 100 Thieves co-owner believes the leak is a good enough reason for streamers to look for greener pastures. Here's what she had to say on the subject:

"Pretty crazy day today. You know, YouTube is looking to sign more streamers [at the moment]. Yeah, they are. I’m not biased or whatever, but YouTube doesn’t have ads, and we’re currently working on a lot of other things. Plus, right now, we haven’t gotten breached and had all of our code leaked. I don’t know, it all sounds kind of scary over there. I like my island over here. It’s really nice."

Valkyrae talks about the merits of YouTube and defends Sykkuno

The popular streamer, who won the Award for Content Creator of the Year in 2020, spoke about how she doesn't have anything personal against Twitch. She felt that such a breach of privacy should be a valid enough reason for streamers to swap purple for red. Before concluding the statement, Valkyrae also revealed how it "wasn't a sponsored message." Furthermore, even though YouTube Gaming has a lot of room for improvement, it is a safer space for streamers and the hunger to be better is what helps Valkyrae feel at ease.

Hours after the leak went viral, the community lashed out at Sykkuno for stating how he earns "ten times less" than compared to what he was earning during the apex of his Among Us streams.

The leak revealed that Sykkuno made an upwards of $110K in September alone. Interestingly, he also faced backlash for a meme that stemmed from a fictitious childhood story, which the Among Us sensation dubbed as the reason behind why he had to take up streaming.

However, Valkyrae came to his rescue and said the following:

“I just want to say, if you are genuinely hating Sykkuno right now for the water bill meme, that’s on you, alright? Isn’t it obvious that he was trolling? He was trolling. There’s actually people, he’s trending right now, and people actually believe he’s poor baiting.”

Valkyrae signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming in January 2020 (Image via 100 Thieve)

On the flip side, several streamers have come forward to speak about how their earnings revealed by the leak are inaccurate. In other words, the leak might be accurate for some, but for others, it fails to take into account the amount they earned across other sources, including sponsorships and merchandise.

