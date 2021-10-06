Twitch source code allegedly leaked: Passwords, financial data, streamer payouts, and more revealed

2021 isn't turning out to be the best year for Twitch. After streamers boycotted the site for a day to protest raging hate-raids, it faces yet another problem.

According to Sinoc on Twitter, Twitch's entire website has apparently been leaked online.

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

The Twitch leak has apparently exposed several crucial details like source codes for the website and its phone and console versions. However, on a more sensitive note, it has revealed payouts for many prominent streamers on the website, like xQc, Amouranth, Pokimane, and Sykkuno.

Passwords have also been leaked.

Twitch leak reveals payouts for many streamers since September 2019

The claimed Twitch leak revealed how much money several big streamers are making before tax deduction, and the numbers are truly shocking.

The Twitter user even explained what the two columns stood for:

According to the data provided, xQc has made the highest amount from the Amazon-owned streaming platform since September 2019. The Canadian streamer has earned an 8-figure revenue over the last two years.

In fact, according to sources, xQc has earned the highest that any streamer has made in September 2021. The former overwatch pro made a staggering $750K in September.

According to the source, no other streamer has earned an amount that is even close to xQc. Hasanabi, Summit1g, loltyler1, and mizkif are some of the highest-earning Twitch streamers after xQc.

Surprisingly, Pokimane has earned just over $38K, shocking for a streamer of her stature.

Twitch leak also reveals unknown Steam competitor

Amidst the sensitive content allegedly revealed in the Twitch leak, several leaked files hinted at an unnamed Steam competitor for Twitch, later told to be codenamed Vapor.

The files also included codes for a game called Vapeworld. There are several details in the game files, such as maps and emotes.

The details revealed in the apparent Twitch leak have dealt a severe blow to the platform, as it shows a lot of sensitive information that could possibly affect the streamers on the platform. Furthermore, it makes the site more vulnerable, as this leak can be considered a breach of privacy.

Andrew 'Ducky' Amos @dvcky_ This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there. This Twitch leak, if it's actually legit, is fucking huge.120GB of data from the last two years, including details of AGS developing a Steam competitor and earnings of all streamers on the platform. Pretty fucking nuts numbers in there.

This leak could not have happened at a worse time for Twitch, as the company is already under critical scrutiny from fans and streamers. Be it its feeble attempts at combatting hate-raids or the introduction of the new Boost this Stream feature, it seems like Twitch cannot do anything right as of now.

The Twitch leak might just act as the final nail in the coffin for the purple platform.

