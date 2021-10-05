"Single btw": Pokimane reveals the reason behind her relationship status tweet that broke the internet

As one of the most popular content creators on Twitch, Pokimane and her personal life has often attracted the attention of her fans. Naturally, seeing as she is the most simped after streamer, her fans are always curious about her relationship status and keep asking about the same on her Twitch chat or YouTube comments. Therefore, in March 2021, Pokimane decided to shut down all rumors about her being in a relationship with a tweet that practically broke the internet.

pokimane @pokimanelol single btw single btw

The tweet rather unexpectedly went viral, garnering over 277k likes and over 6k retweets. However, it was not until very recently that the world found out why Pokimane posted that tweet.

Pokimane reveals the reason behind her iconic "single btw" tweet

In a YouTube video Pokimane shared on October 5, 2021, she reacted to several 'thirst' tweets she had received from her fans. However, throughout the video, she came across her old tweet: "single btw." She admitted that the tweet went "a little viral" and explained why she posted it. Pokimane's reasoning behind the tweet was to "reclaim power."

Readers can watch the relevant section from 20:30 in the following video.

Pokimane seemed to be fed up with the idea that all the talk about her was shipping her with other streamers, so she attempted to reclaim power. She decided to do so by proclaiming that she was single and not looking to date someone anytime soon. However, she also clarified that she did not have to speak about her relationship status all the time.

"There was this whole thing like two years ago where people were saying Poki boyfriend this, Poki boyfriend that. I was like, you know what? I’m going to reclaim my power. Single btw, and I’m making it clear. That doesn’t mean I need to talk about my relationship status all the time."

It is worth noting that Pokimane had already clarified this with the original tweet.

pokimane @pokimanelol not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol

In the past, Pokimane has been 'shipped' with several streamers, such as xQc, Corpse Husband, and even Sykkuno. Once again, Pokimane was recently shipped with Mizkif after his breakup with his long-term girlfriend, Maya Higa.

Pokimane and Mazkif have been spending quite a lot of time together. Mizkif even revealed that his podcast with Pokimane was one of the main reasons he was considering shifting to Los Angeles.

Neither Mizkif nor Pokimane has spoken up about these rumors yet. However, based on Pokimane's explanation, it is clear that there was no deeper meaning or significance behind her viral tweet. She wanted to state that she was single and not looking for a boyfriend.

Edited by Srijan Sen