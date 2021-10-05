Mizkif to stream today for the first time following a breakup with Maya Higa 

Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo has been absent from Twitch ever since he announced separation from his long-time girlfriend, Maya Higa. The two streamers announced they would require some time before returning to streaming full time. Mizkif, during his recent stream, announced he would stream today but asked everyone to "keep their expectations low."

The founder of OTK gaming went live on September 27 to give fans an update on his whereabouts. He revealed how the two Twitch streamers were still trying to process their split and requested fans to respect their privacy during this testing phase.

Mizkif also revealed that Maya Higa was moving out, and he would not stream "until at least October 1."

However, this is what he said in a video he shared on October 4:

"It's been about 20 days now, and I think I'm ready. I'm live...tomorrow at 3 PM CST. Don't expect anything from this stream at all. Please keep your expectations low, matter of fact, keep those expectations low for the rest of my career. It's been very tough for me. I've had multiple nights where I haven't slept at all because I'm so used to having someone by my side, it feels weird."

Besides that, Mizkif revealed how he's trying to do his best to get back to normal. There's a lot of stuff that's happening, he iterated, implying that there's a lot to talk about during his first stream.

Are Pokimane and Mizkif romantically involved?

Internet sleuths have failed to keep their prying eyes away and have been speculating that Mizkif and Pokimane have been seeing each other for a while.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions. Pokimane's latest Instagram post features a cameo from the OTK founder, which caused fans to start asking questions.

Pokimane also shared an Instagram story of her drive with Mizkif, which added fuel to the fire. The two streamers have collaborated on several occasions, with the latter also revealing how Pokimane was the reason behind his possible move to LA.

Mizkif and Pokimane were seen driving around in LA (Image via Pokimane Instagram)

However, both streamers have preferred keeping to themselves and haven't given any official word on the matter.

It's safe to say that Pokimane had been there with her friend during his time of turmoil, and fans need to give Mizkif the space to get back to his normal routine.

