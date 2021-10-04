"They’re gonna be dating soon": Pokimane and Mizkif might be dating secretly, suspect fans

Imane "Pokimane" Anys' relationship status has been the talk of the town for as long as fans can remember. She has been shipped with several high-profile streamers, including Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and Corpse Husband.

Pokimane shared an Instagram story revealing how Mizkif picked her up in an expensive McLaren supercar. The video, which has now gone viral, has left fans wondering if there's something going on between the two popular Twitch streamers. The Instagram story made its way to YouTube and fans feel that the two have been secretly dating each other.

Incidentally, Pokimane's latest Instagram post also features Mizkif. Fans have been speculating for months and the internet went berserk when Maya and Mizkif announced their separation on Twitter.

Be that as it may, Pokimane has preferred to stay silent on her relationship staus. She revealed in March this year that she's "single," but this hasn't stopped her "simps" from keeping their prying eyes at bay.

Fans speculate that Pokimane and Mizkif are dating (Image via YouTube)

Pokimane has been shipped with Corpse Husband and Mizkif on numerous occasions

Pokimane has collaborated with several high-profile streamers over the years, including the aforementioned streamers. Corpse Husband shares a very healthy relationship with the Canadian streamer and they're referred to as "Amigops" along with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast.

On the flip side, Mizkif has already appeared in Pokimane's streams several times. Earlier this year, Mizkif took on the responsibility of going through her unban requests. The stream was absolutely hilarious and fans loved how protective he was of the 25-year-old streamer. Naturally, fans started speculating that the two had feelings for each other.

Maya and Mizkif announced their breakup via a Twitter post (Image via ginx.tv)

This theory was fueled when Maya and Mizkif announced their breakup via a Twitter post. The founder of OTK gaming revealed how both streamers were struggling to get by and would require some time to get back to streaming.

However, Mizkif has been spotted with Pokimane on numerous occasions ever since, fueling rumors that the two have been secretly dating.

Both streamers have kept everything under wraps and everything remains conjectured until either of the two streamers shares an official word.

