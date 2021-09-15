"We both care about each other so much": Mizkif and Maya break-up, leave fans distraught 

Twitch power couple Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo announced on Twitter that he and his long time girlfriend and streamer Maya Higa are breaking up after a two year long relationship. He also mentioned that he will be taking a break from posting content following the split.

Mizkif and Maya kept their relationship a secret before the two accidentally revealed that they were dating in an unboxing stream in late 2019. The two have since then been inseparable and become one of the highest viewed streamers on the streaming platform.

The 26-year-old Mizkif and 23-year-old Maya would often stream together, sharing embarrassing stories and building a joint fanbase. Mizkif now holds close to 1.6 million followers while Maya boasts 510k followers of her own.

Mizkif announces breakup on Twitter

The founder of gaming group One True King, Mizkif took to Twitter to post a TwitLonger yesterday announcing the shocking breakup on behalf of the two. The post read:

“We want you guys to know that Maya and I have decided to break up. We both want to be very clear that there was no event, no cheating, no drama that led to this decision. We mutually decided that this is what’s best for both of us in our current lives.”

The post continued:

“We both care about each other so much and are still friends. We’re supporting each other through this and we ask that you all do the same for us both.”

The TwitLonger also read that the couple will be taking time off from streaming to “take care of themselves.”

They ended the announcement stating:

“Thank you for supporting us through these past two years. We can both say that they’ve been some of the best years of our lives and we’re super grateful. See you in a few weeks.”

The breakup came as a surprise to many. Many fans of the Twitch streamers took to Twitter saying:

Mizkif and Maya lived together for most of their relationship after the former had replied to a Twitch stream of Maya building a PC.

Maya and Mizkif have not taken a long hiatus from streaming since late 2019 and early 2020 respectively. This will come as a long due break away from their work.

