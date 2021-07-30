Top Twitch streamers you did not know were dating

Twitch is currently among the biggest streaming platforms in the world. Many streamers rose in popularity during the global lockdown of 2020. Naturally, they formed tight bonds of friendship, forming streaming groups within themselves.

A good example is the OfflineTV group, consisting of members such as Disguised Toast, Pokimane, and Sykkuno, among others.

However, in some cases, the bonds became much closer than just friendship. Although Twitch streamers usually try to keep their relationships under wraps, nothing misses the keen eye of their fanbases.

Top Twitch streamers currently dating

1) xQc (9M followers) and Adept (449K followers)

xQc and Adept have been living together as roommates for quite some time now. There were always rumors and speculations that the two might be dating.

All of this was confirmed when the former once walked into the room where Adept was streaming on Twitch. He hugged and kissed her forehead, probably oblivious to the fact that her camera was on.

xQc and Adept goofing around (Image via Reddit)

After this incident, Adept took to Twitter to confirm that they were indeed dating, but she decided to play around a bit as well, suggesting that they may never have been "just roommates."

2) Mizkif (1.5M followers) and Maya (489K followers)

Mizkif and Maya are popular social media personalities, with hundreds of thousands of followers each. They began interacting with each other after Mizkif replied to one of her videos, and they soon started creating content together.

Maya soon traveled to meet Mizkif and his friends, after which speculation of their relationship arose after the duo were spotted streaming from similar locations. Soon enough, a video on Mizkif's Twitch channel confirmed these speculations, and they have been going strong ever since.

In fact, according to Mizkif, they have long-term plans of getting married as well.

3) Devin Nash (151K followers) and imjasmine (247K followers)

Devin Nash and imjasmine are both very popular Twitch streamers. They vlog their daily lives and have thousands of followers each. Their relationship has been one of the most private ones out there since Devin is known to keep his personal life very private, including his relationships and family, among other things.

However, imjasmine revealed their relationship on one of her Twitch streams, where her chat went ecstatic.

Twitch streamers can usually never keep any part of their lives private due to their massive fanbases. However, these couples did quite an excellent job at trying to keep their relationships private for as long as they could, revealing it only when they were comfortable enough to do so.

