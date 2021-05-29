Twitch streamer “IMJasmine” takes hot-tub stream to a new level but it ends in shambles

During a March 2021 live stream, Twitch streamer Jasmine “IMJasmine” Vo was involved in a hilarious incident during a hot-tub stream.

IMJasmine is one of many female content creators who has been involved in the hot-tub meta in recent months. However, during a stream which she recorded on a small boat with a pool, the streamer wanted to show her fans an impressive feature.

Apparently, the boat could be driven using a joystick that was attached beside the pool. However, as IMJasmine tried to show the boat’s feature to the audience, her camera dropped inside the pool.

IMJasmine seemed quite excited about the boat she was broadcasting from. She asked her audience if they wanted to see “something cool.”

“Do you guys want to see something cool? You guys want to see how we do it?”

Image via Stream Highlights, YouTube

The streamer showed her audience the beautiful view that she had for the hot-tub stream. IMJasmine appeared to be near a dock at a small lake. As can be seen in the clip below, she pointed out the dock and then spoke about the boat’s feature.

“This is the boat, and that’s how you drive it, with that joystick right there. So over there, you go with the joystick and then you drive the boat.”

IMJasmine then decided to drive the boat for her viewers. She left her camera on the edge of the pool and waded to the joystick.

Image via Stream Highlights, YouTube

However, the camera appeared to fall in the pool the moment IMJasmine touched it. The streamer tried to recover it as the live stream got blurry. Towards the end, IMJasmine can be seen trying to wipe her camera but to no avail. The incident has since been posted on multiple YouTube channels.

Image via Stream Highlights, YouTube

As can be seen, most viewers made fun of the stream, while some commented on how impressive the boat was. Quite a few people made fun of the fact that IMJasmine asked her viewers to “not look at her” as she waded towards the boat’s joystick.

Welp, got banned for a day by twitch. See you all soon. — imjasmine (@realimjasmine) April 22, 2021

The streamer was recently banned for a day after mistakenly "exposing herself" during a hot-tub stream.