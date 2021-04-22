Twitch streamer ImJasmine banned after suffering a wardrobe malfunction during Hot-tub stream

Twitch streamer "ImJasmine" has been temporarily banned from Twitch after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live "Hot-Tub" stream.

The 'Just Chatting' streamer was recently struck with a Twitch ban hammer following the events of her recent live stream.

The popular streamer recently went live on Twitch on April 22nd under the 'Just Chatting' section. Unfortunately, the stream didn’t end well for ImJasmine.

Like other hot-tub streams that have taken over Twitch, Jasmine was dressed in a bikini as she streamed in a hot tub and interacted with her chat. However, things went awry as she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction exposed a little more than she would have liked.

She also seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. Many in the chat warned her about the issue.

Welp, got banned for a day by twitch. See you all soon. — imjasmine (@realimjasmine) April 22, 2021

Despite almost exposing herself on stream, she received a 1-day ban only. Again, this has brought the Twitch policy under the scanner, as Hot-Tub streams continue to run amok online.

ImJasmine's Twitch slip video sparks a whole new debate on Hot-Tub streams

Advertisement

Over the past few months, the Hot-Tub genre of streams seems to have completely overshadowed mainstream streamer content.

Often revolving around scantily-clad streamers interacting with thousands in chat, the "hot-tub meta" has sparked controversy online, with the likes of Felix "xQc" Lengyel labeling it the "most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch."

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

Despite the wave of criticism, Hot-Tub streams are one of the most lucrative streams on Twitch today, with scores of viewers tuning in daily.

While the impact of this particular genre can be deemed detrimental towards the image of Twitch in the long run, the streaming platform doesn't seem to be too perturbed by it in general.

Their nonchalant attitude and lackadaisical response in handing out severe bans are not only baffling but concerning to the rest of the community, who often have to deal with unjust bans from time to time.

fuck off, twitch will free her in 1-3 days since there's blatantly favoritism within twitch staff towards women, its shocking she got banned in the first place cause twitch is always simps — FriedOnions2 (@FOnions2) April 22, 2021

With ImJasmine's ban set to be imposed for only 24 hours, burning questions regarding the current state of Twitch management continue to persist online.