"The most pathetic thing we've seen on Twitch": xQc slams "Hot Tub" streams on Twitch

In a recent tweet, streamer and internet personality Felix "xQc" Lengyel spoke up against "Hot Tub" streams. Hot Tub streams are running wild on Twitch. These streams have been a matter of controversy for a while now, and people have expressed different opinions about it.

In the past, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has also spoken about these streams, but her opinion differed from xQc. She went on to say that these streamers aren't hurting anyone and that the hate directed towards them was unnecessary.

xQc has very strong words for hot tub streams on Twitch

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

xQc added that he'd like to get them off the front page but not necessarily banning such streams altogether.

Twitch is a platform usually tailored towards gamers for streaming games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone, to name a few. Hot tub streams deviate from that, and this is what xQc seemed to be highlighting.

Out of all the languages he could’ve spoken, he chose to speak facts 💯🤣 — Spoit 🇸🇪 (@SpoitR6) April 19, 2021

Many people on Twitter came out in support of xQc's statement, while a few people went on to say that if they don't like it, they could choose to ignore it.

Advertisement

how can you not watch it when its literally front page of twitch — vexqty (@vexqty) April 19, 2021

Individuals on the internet also alleged that these hot tub streamers get in touch via messages and emails to sell pornographic content.

Some sections of the internet believe that xQc shouldn't be complaining because he's built his career off raging and drama. He doesn't really have any grounds to complain.

Advertisement

Coming from someone who has built his streaming career off drama, raging & everything in-between I don't directly see how you have a voice to complain. 😂😂 — ImPERium (@EvT_ImPERium) April 19, 2021

It's not just xQc, though; there are a lot of people on the internet who don't like the idea of these hot tub streams in general.

People believe that they belong to other adult websites and not Twitch.

It's one thing to do a hot tub stream, when you're in the Bahamas on vacation. It's an ENTIRELY different thing to do a hot tub stream, purely to draw in horny 12 year olds, to push you to the top of just chatting. It's sad. Especially since porn is literally free. — Brad 'Boosker' (@Boosker_) April 19, 2021

It’s not that they can’t do hot tub streams, it’s just the fact that they are taking advantage of younger people who might have access to some money and don’t understand what she is doing should be on a different website. — konkine (@matthewkk_) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

these damn hot tub streams on @Twitch/ @TwitchSupport are ridiculous. why are they allowed? — Kenji (@SabreKenji) April 19, 2021

The problem is, Twitch is not the right platform to stream those kind of things. Those hot tub girls should stream on Pornhub, Onlyfans, or any other pornographic website. At the end of the day, it's softcore porn and its only purpose is sexual. — Migue (@miguethor) April 19, 2021

Bro this hot tub streamers are ruining Twitch. This platform is for streamers and not for thots. If you want to stream yourself in bikini in your hot tub go stream on some porn site. 😉 — Rufy61 (@rufy61) April 19, 2021

While these streams have been receiving a lot of backlash from streamers and the community alike, there are also some people who have come out in support of these hot tub streams.

Advertisement

Ummm doesn't this actully hurt women when they are trying to stream playing video games and people keep telling them "you'd do better if you did a hot tub stream" — Destiny Drama Frog (@smok3ygaming1) April 19, 2021

If you have a problem w/ people doing hot tub streams bc you apparently think that's porn, then please never go to a swimming pool bc you'll have a terrible time lmfao

Their content is hurting nobody. Focus on your own stuff instead of just proving your own internalised misogyny — wybie 🌱 (@VixenPotato) April 19, 2021

Image via YouTube ( Corpse Fans )

One user rightly pointed out that most of the viewers were comprised of men, who also happen to be responsible for most of the hate comments these hot tub streamers received.

These hot tub streams will be controversial for a while now, by the looks of it, unless Twitch comes up with a policy that addresses the issue at hand.